Dead – Death – Obituary News : Andy Rourke, Smiths Bassist, Remembered by Former Bandmates

The Smiths Bassist Andy Rourke Dies at Age 59

The music industry is mourning the loss of Andy Rourke, the bassist of the iconic band The Smiths, who passed away on Friday morning at the age of 59 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Johnny Marr, the band’s guitarist, broke the news on social media, later sharing a longer statement about his experiences with the lifelong friend and bandmate.

Marr’s statement begins with their meeting as schoolboys in 1975. He describes Andy as a rare person that absolutely no one dislikes, and their friendship blossomed over their shared passion for music. Andy was a guitar player, but it was when he picked up the bass that he found his true calling. The Smiths’ records were where he reinvented what it is to be a bass guitar player. Marr was present at every one of Andy’s bass takes, and watching him play those dazzling baselines was a privilege, and genuinely something to behold.

After The Smiths broke up in 1987, Rourke, along with drummer Mike Joyce and drummer Craig Gannon, aided in frontman Morrissey’s new solo venture. The reunion acrimoniously dissolved in short order, with Rourke and Joyce filing suit against Morrissey and Marr over royalties.

In a statement on Morrissey’s website, he said, “Sometimes one of the most radical things you can do is to speak clearly. When someone dies, out come the usual blandishments — as if their death is there to be used. I’m not prepared to do this with Andy. I just hope — wherever Andy has gone — that he’s OK. He will never die as long as his music is heard.”

Mike Joyce addressed Andy’s passing on Twitter, saying, “Not only the most talented bass player I’ve ever had the privilege to play with but the sweetest, funniest lad I’ve ever met. Andy’s left the building, but his musical legacy is perpetual. I miss you so much already. Forever in my heart mate.”

Stephen Street, who worked with The Smiths and Morrissey, tweeted, “I am so saddened to hear this news! Andy was a superb musician and a lovely guy. I haven’t been able to read any other news about details yet, but I send my deepest condolences and thoughts to his friends and family.”

Andy Rourke’s death is a significant loss to the music industry, and his contribution to The Smiths’ music will never be forgotten.

