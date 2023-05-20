Dead – Death – Obituary News : Andy Rourke’s Cause of Death Explored as Smiths Bassist Dies at 59

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Andy Rourke: Details on His Untimely Passing

Andy Rourke’s Death Cause

On Thursday, May 18th, 2023, the music industry lost an exceptional bassist. Andy Rourke, renowned for his work with The Smiths rock band, passed away peacefully at the age of 59. The cause of his passing was cancer, which he had been battling for some time. Rourke’s family released a statement expressing their profound sorrow and paying tribute to the kind soul who has influenced many songs.

Condolences and Tributes Pour In

News of Rourke’s death has sent shockwaves throughout the music world, with fans and fellow musicians expressing their sadness and condolences on social media. Violeta Alvarez of Brooklyn, New York, remembered Rourke as kind and generous with his time. Others spoke of his talent and unique style on the bass guitar, which helped to define the sound of The Smiths.

A Life and Career Cut Short

Johnny Marr, Rourke’s longtime friend and bandmate in The Smiths, was among the first to pay tribute to him online. Marr recalled their shared passion for music and their inseparable bond, which began when they were schoolboys together. Marr and Rourke formed The Smiths and released four studio albums before the band dissolved due to internal conflict over royalty disputes.

Last September, Rourke played guitar alongside Marr and joined him onstage at Madison Square Garden for an emotional reunion. It would be Rourke’s final performance, marking the end of an incredible life and career in music. Marr expressed both pride and sadness upon hearing of Rourke’s passing, emphasizing how all those who knew him personally will always remember his beautiful and kind personality as someone special. Morrissey stated that as long as Rourke’s music continues being heard, he won’t truly die.

A Legacy of Music

Andy Rourke’s passing is a tragic loss for the music industry and for fans around the world. His legacy as an extraordinary musician and kind soul will continue through his music, which has influenced countless artists and touched the hearts of many.

Rest in peace, Andy Rourke. You will be missed.

