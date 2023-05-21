Dead – Death – Obituary News : Andy Rourke’s Cause of Death: Smiths Bassist Dies at 59

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sad News: The Passing of Andy Rourke

It is with heavy hearts that we report the passing of Andy Rourke, a talented bassist who was globally recognized for being a member of the rock band The Smiths. The news of his death has been making headlines and trending on social media since Thursday, May 18, 2023. Andy Rourke was just 59 years old when he passed away after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

Andy Rourke’s Cause of Death

Andy Rourke’s family confirmed the news of his demise through his social media handles. They revealed that he had been battling pancreatic cancer for a long time and had passed away in the early hours at Memorial Sloan Kettering. The family requested privacy at this sad time and described Andy as a kind and beautiful soul, loved by all who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.

Andy Rourke’s Legacy

Andy Rourke was a talented musician who contributed significantly to the success of The Smiths. Some of his most popular songs include “This Charming Man” and “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out.” After the band broke up in 1987, he also featured on single tracks of singer Morrissey. Andy Rourke’s death has left a void in the music industry, and he will be greatly missed by his fans and fellow musicians.

Tributes and Condolences Pour In

Andy Rourke’s death has been a significant loss to the music industry, and tributes and condolences have been flooding social media since the news broke out. Johnny Marr, a former bandmate and close friend, recalled fond memories of his childhood with Andy and described him as a rare person whom everyone loved. Marr also mentioned that Andy’s last gig was with him at Madison Square Garden, making his passing even more poignant.

In conclusion, the passing of Andy Rourke is a significant loss to the music industry. He will always be remembered for his contribution to The Smiths and his talent as a bassist. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time, and we hope that his music will continue to inspire generations of musicians to come.

