Dead – Death – Obituary News : Andy Rourke’s Death: Smiths Bassist Dies at 59 from Pancreatic Cancer

Andy Rourke, Bassist and Founding Member of Iconic British Rock Band The Smiths, Dies at 59

The music industry is in mourning as news of Andy Rourke’s death broke on January 22, 2022. Rourke, the bassist and founding member of the iconic British rock band The Smiths, passed away after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. The tragic news was announced by former band member and guitarist Johnny Marr on Twitter.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer. Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time,” Marr wrote.

Rourke’s death came as a shock to his bandmates and fans. He had been battling pancreatic cancer for the past few years. Rourke played on The Smiths’ most popular songs, including “This Charming Man” and “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out,” as well as Morrissey’s solo hits after the band split up in 1987.

The bassist contributed to The Smiths’ four studio albums, including The Smiths (1984), Meat Is Murder (1985), The Queen Is Dead (1986), and Strangeways, Here We Come (1987). Born Jan. 17, 1964, in Manchester, England, Rourke first became friends with Marr when he was 11 years old. In their teenage years, Rourke and Marr routinely jammed together before the two of them, along with vocalist Morrissey and drummer Mike Joyce, formed The Smiths in 1982.

The Manchester native was an integral part of the band until they split in 1987, just before the release of their fourth studio album, Strangeways, Here We Come. According to CNN, Rourke continued to collaborate with Morrissey on his solo project and shared the stage with musicians like Sinéad O’Connor, The Pretenders, Badly Drawn Boy, and guitarist Aziz Ibrahim.

Speculations of a Smiths reunion would spread with monotonous frequency. However, it was just wishful thinking. When Morrissey spoke at SXSW in 2006, he shattered the dream. The singer announced to a packed house that a $5 million offer for the band to reunite was rejected. He then remarked, “Money doesn’t come into it.” A Smiths reunion looked less and less likely after Morrissey and Marr got into an argument on social media last year. Rourke’s death means there won’t be a traditional comeback.

Suede bassist Mat Osman complimented Rourke’s special talent as he lamented the loss of the rocker. “A total one-off – a rare bassist whose sound you could recognize straight away. I remember so clearly playing that Barbarism break over and over, trying to learn the riff, and marveling at this steely funk driving the track along,” the rocker tweeted.

“Not only the most talented bass player I’ve ever had the privilege to play with but the sweetest, funniest lad I’ve ever met. Andy’s left the building, but his musical legacy is perpetual. I miss you so much already. Forever in my heart, mate,” Rourke’s bandmate, drummer Mike Joyce, tweeted.

“I am so saddened to hear this news. Andy was a superb musician and a lovely guy,” Stephen Street, The Smiths producer, said. “I haven’t been able to read any other news about details yet, but I send my deepest condolences and thoughts to his friends and family. RIP.”

Later in his career, Rourke collaborated with fellow Mancunian bass guitarist Gary “Mani” Mounfield from the Stone Roses and Peter Hook from New Order in the band Freebass. He spent two years touring with another Manchester musician, Badly Drawn Boy, with whom he also performed.

Andy Rourke will always be remembered as a supremely gifted musician and a kind and beautiful soul. The music industry has lost a legend, but his musical legacy will live on forever. Our thoughts are with Andy’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

