Dead – Death – Obituary News : Angela McPhie Funeral and Visitation

Angela McPhie Obituary, Death Cause

Everyone at Partick Thistle is in a state of profound sadness after learning of Angela McPhie’s passing due to the news of her passing. Since the early 1990s, clubgoers have affectionately referred to her as “wee” Angela, and she has maintained a consistent presence at the venue ever since.

A Dedicated Fan

Angela followed her father, Billy, who was employed at the club as a security guard, wherever he went. Angela was always at her father’s side. Before Angela began making her way to the Aitken hospitality room after the games, she was a well-known face on the terraces, where she had been a regular attendee for a number of years.

A Final Game at Firhill

Angela’s excursions to Firhill had been limited over the last few years as a result of COVID and seeing Paddy play down at Dumbarton; nevertheless, she had recently returned to her normal seat in the John Lambie Stand. Angela’s trips to Firhill had been restricted over the past few years. Angela played her final game at Firhill, which happened to be our play-offs triumph over Ayr United, which we won 3-0. This was Angela’s last game with the team.

A Beloved Member of the Thistle Family

Even after Billy had resigned from his job as a security officer, the players, staff, and sponsors continued to look for Angela during the games even though she was no longer in Billy’s care. She became acquainted with a number of these people and maintained relationships with both the players and the staff over the course of many years. Since her cousin Paddy Boyle signed with Thistle in 2009, Angela has never missed a game, and she has never passed up an opportunity to cheer on her relative and the rest of the club’s players.

A Sad Loss for Partick Thistle

The loss of Angela McPhie is a sad one for everyone at Partick Thistle. Her dedication to the club and her unwavering love for the game of football will be greatly missed. We extend our deepest sympathies to Angela’s family and friends during this difficult time.

