Dead – Death – Obituary News : Angela Thorne’s Death: Age, Funeral & Net Worth

When Did Angela Thorne Die?, Age, Funeral, Net Worth

Introduction

Angela Thorne, officially known as Angela Margaret Leslie Thorne, was an English stage, television, and film actress. Born on January 25, 1939, in Karachi, Pakistan, Thorne developed a passion for acting at a young age and had her first professional engagement with the Caryl Jenner Children’s Theatre.

Career

Thorne was consistent throughout her career, rising through the ranks to become one of the most sought-after English stage, television, and film actresses. She had roles in several films, including World In Ferment, Get Some In, The Good Life, Midsomer Murders, Foyle’s War, Heartbeat, Three Up, Two Down, and Lassie, among others. Thorne became a household name for playing the role of Marjory Frobisher in “To The Manor Born” and Margaret Thatcher in “Anyone For Denis?” She earned a Laurence Olivier Awards nomination for Best Comedy Performance for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in “Anyone For Denis?” at the Whitehall Theatre.

Death

Angela Thorne passed away at the age of 84 on Friday, June 16, 2023, at her home. The cause of her death has not been made public. A statement from her son Rupert said, “She was the beloved wife of Peter Penry-Jones, and is survived by her two sons Rupert and Laurie Penry Jones and her grandchildren, Florence, Peter, Giorgio, and Delilah. We will all miss her very much.”

Funeral

At the time of this report, the family was planning her final funeral arrangement, and the details are yet to be finalized.

Net Worth

At the time of her death, Angela Thorne had an estimated net worth of about $5 million. She made such an amount from her career as an English stage, television, and film actress.

Conclusion

Angela Thorne was a talented English stage, television, and film actress who had a successful career spanning several decades. Her contribution to the entertainment industry will be remembered, and she will be sorely missed by her family, friends, and fans. May her soul rest in peace.

