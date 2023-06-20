Dead – Death – Obituary News : Angela Thorne’s Death and Net Worth at Age 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Angela Thorne Cause Of Death, Age, Funeral, Net Worth

Introduction

Angela Margaret Leslie Thorne was born on January 25, 1939. She was an English stage, television, and film actress who developed a passion for acting at a younger age. She had a successful career, rising through the ranks to become one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.

Career

Angela Thorne had roles in several films including World In Ferment, Get Some In, The Good Life, Midsomer Murders, Foyle’s War, Heartbeat, Three Up, Two Down, and Lassie, among others. She became a household name for playing Marjory Frobisher in “To The Manor Born”, and also as Margaret Thatcher in “Anyone For Denis?” She earned a Laurence Olivier Awards nomination for Best Comedy Performance for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in “Anyone For Denis?” at the Whitehall Theatre.

Death

Angela Thorne passed away at the age of 84 on Friday, June 16, 2023, at her home. The cause of her death has not been made public at the time of this writing.

Age

Angela Thorne was born on January 25, 1939, in Karachi, Pakistan. She celebrated her 84th birthday in January this year (2023) before she died on June 16, 2023.

Funeral

At the time of this report, the family was planning her final funeral arrangement and the details are yet to be finalized. We will keep you updated.

Net Worth

At the time of her death, Angela Thorne had an estimated net worth of about $5 million. She made this amount from her career as an English stage, television, and film actress.

Conclusion

The death of Angela Thorne is a great loss to the entertainment industry. She had a successful career and will be remembered for her exceptional performances. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.

