Dead – Death – Obituary News : Anna Mooney Killed in Raheny Stabbing: Police Probe Murder

Anna Mooney Death: Kilbarrack Woman, Anna Mooney Died in Raheny Stabbing; Police Investigates Murder

Anna Mooney, a resident of Kilbarrack Road, was fatally stabbed at her home in Raheny, north Dublin, on Thursday morning, just before one in the morning. Reports suggest that she was the victim of a “savage attack” that has left the community in shock.

Suspect Detained

A man in his 50s has been detained and transported for questioning on suspicion of murder. According to sources, the suspect is thought to have called 911 before the ambulance service informed the Gardai. He is currently being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act of 1984, and authorities have 24 hours to decide whether to charge or release him.

Violent Attack

Anna Mooney was found with multiple knife wounds, one of which was to her chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives investigating the alleged murder believe that there was a domestic dispute that led to an assault on the victim before she was stabbed.

Community Shocked

The local community has been left reeling by the news of Anna Mooney’s death. One neighbor, who didn’t know her personally, spoke of how she had recently returned from a vacation to visit her mother in Ukraine. Another resident described the murder as “shocking” and “disturbing.”

Investigation Ongoing

A senior investigative officer has been assigned to the case, and a liaison officer has been appointed to stay in touch with Anna’s bereaved family. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The tragic death of Anna Mooney has left the Kilbarrack community in shock. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

