Dead – Death – Obituary News : Anna Nicole Smith’s Cause of Death

Anna Nicole Smith: Her Life, Death, and Burial

Introduction

Anna Nicole Smith was a model, television personality, and actress who lived a colorful life until her untimely death at the age of 39. She was known not only for her projects but also for her drug addiction, party persona, and marriage to 89-year-old J. Howard Marshall. Her death in 2007 raised several questions, including how she died and where she is buried. A documentary titled Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me has been released on Netflix, shedding light on her life, death, and aftermath.

How Did Anna Nicole Smith Die?

Anna Nicole Smith was found unconscious in her hotel room on February 8, 2007. She was immediately taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. The cause of her death was confirmed to be an accidental drug overdose by prescription drugs, according to the autopsy report. She was also fighting bacterial infection and flu at the time of her death. The primary drug found in her system was chloral hydrate, a potent sedative that can be fatal when combined with other drugs. Other drugs found in her body were muscle relaxers, methadone, and anti-anxiety medicine.

Where Is Anna Nicole Smith Buried?

After her death, there was a lot of dispute about where Anna Nicole Smith would be buried. She was eventually buried at the Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum alongside her 20-year-old son Daniel. Her late husband J. Howard Marshall’s ashes were also buried with her inside her casket.

More About Anna Nicole Smith

Anna Nicole Smith’s journey to fame began when she dropped out of high school and started working at a fast food joint. She later married Billy Wayne Smith at the age of 17 and had her first child, Daniel Wayne Smith. However, her marriage with Billy didn’t last long, and she ended up getting a divorce.

She then married oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall, which raised several eyebrows. This was around the same time she was titled Playboy’s Playmate of the Year in 1993. Unfortunately, J. Howard Marshall passed away just 13 months after their marriage. Anna had to face years of legal battles for his estate, but in the end, she got nothing.

In 2006, Anna got pregnant with her second child, whose father was later confirmed to be Larry Birkhead. She welcomed her daughter Dannielynn Hope in September 2006 and was overjoyed. Unfortunately, a few days later, her son passed away from a drug overdose, which devastated her. She began taking drugs and eventually died a few months later.

Conclusion

Anna Nicole Smith’s life was full of ups and downs, and her death was a tragic end to a colorful journey. The documentary Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me sheds light on her life, death, and aftermath, answering several questions about her untimely demise. She will always be remembered as a model, television personality, and actress who lived life on her own terms.

News Source : Chronicles News

Source Link :How Did Anna Nicole Smith Die?/