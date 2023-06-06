Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Anna Shay Parents

Anna Shay is the son of Edward Shay and Ai Oizumi Shay.

Anna Shay Siblings

Anna Shay has a younger brother called Allen.

Anna Shay Career

Shay comes from a wealthy family with a diverse heritage. Her father, Edward Shay, was a billionaire businessman who made his fortune in the defence industry.

Despite being born into immense wealth, Anna Shay is known for her down-to-earth personality and unique style. Her flamboyant outfits and extravagant jewellery often stand out, reflecting her love for everything luxurious. Her larger-than-life persona and quick wit have made her a fan favourite on the show.

Anna Shay Cause of Death

Anna Shay died from a fatal stroke. Anna was 62 years old. Tributes are pouring in for the late entertainer.

Anna Shay Husband

Anna Shay tied the knot with four different men in her life. Before he passed away, she hasn’t married again.

Anna Shay Children

Anna Shay has a surviving child or son who is called Kenny Kemp. He was born in 1993.

Anna Shay Net Worth

Anna Shay had an estimated net worth of $600 million. This is net worth at the time she lasting solution.

