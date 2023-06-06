Dead – Death – Obituary News : Anna Shay, ‘Bling Empire’ Star, Dies at 62

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Anna Shay, Bling Empire Star and Philanthropist, Dies at 62

Anna Shay, a Los Angeles socialite and breakout star of the Netflix reality series Bling Empire, has passed away at the age of 62. According to a family statement provided to The Associated Press, Shay died from a stroke, although it is unclear when she passed. The statement described Shay as a loving mother, grandmother, and charismatic star, whose impact on their lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.

From Heiress to Philanthropist

Shay was born and raised in Japan as the only daughter of Edward Shay, the American billionaire founder of Pacific Architects and Engineers, a defense and government services contractor. After her father’s death, Shay and her brother sold the company and amassed a fortune.

Despite her privileged upbringing, Shay was known for her philanthropic work and giving back to the community. She supported various organizations, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

A Reluctant Reality Star

Shay’s breakout role came as part of the cast of Bling Empire, a reality series chronicling the lives of ultra-wealthy Angelenos of Asian descent. In a 2021 interview with OprahMag.com, Shay revealed that she had no idea what she was getting into when she joined the cast.

Originally, Shay thought she would be working behind the scenes as a friend and executive producer of the series. However, she soon found herself in front of the camera, which was a challenge for her as she described herself as quite shy.

Despite her initial reluctance, Shay quickly became a fan favorite on the show and a fixture in Los Angeles high society. Her impact on Bling Empire drew comparisons to the blockbuster film Crazy Rich Asians. The series premiered in 2020 and was recently cancelled after three seasons.

A Life of Luxury

Shay’s life was one of luxury and extravagance, which was documented on Bling Empire. Her son, Kenny Kemp, also briefly appeared on the show and was known for his extensive collection of pricy bongs, according to BuzzFeed News.

However, despite her wealth and status, Shay was known for her down-to-earth personality and her ability to not take life too seriously. In her OprahMag.com interview, she credited her mother for instilling in her a sense of humility and gratitude.

A Legacy of Love and Giving

Anna Shay’s passing is a loss for her family, friends, and fans. However, her legacy of love and giving will continue to inspire and impact the lives of those she touched. As her family said in their statement to The Associated Press, she taught them many valuable life lessons and will be forever missed but never forgotten.

Anna Shay death Bling Empire cast member dies Anna Shay stroke Bling Empire star Anna Shay passes away Anna Shay health issues

News Source : AGENCY

Source Link :‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies of stroke at 62/