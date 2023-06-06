Dead – Death – Obituary News : Anna Shay, Bling Empire Star, Dies at 62

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bling Empire Icon Anna Shay Passes Away at Age 62

The world of reality TV has lost one of its brightest stars as Anna Shay, an icon from Netflix’s Bling Empire, has passed away at the age of 62. In a statement released by her family, they confirmed that Shay had suffered a fatal stroke, leaving her loved ones and fans in shock.

Shay quickly became a favourite amongst viewers and co-stars on the show, with her charismatic personality and wit capturing the hearts of many. Since the news of her passing broke, tributes have poured in from all corners of the entertainment industry, with many expressing their sadness and condolences.

Kim Lee, one of Shay’s co-stars on Bling Empire, wrote a heartfelt message on social media, saying, “I can’t believe I’m writing this right now. Anna, we’re going to miss you. I’m glad we got to cross paths. I cried and laughed with you and shared so many memories with you on screen. I loved your realness and humour, and one thing you taught all of us is not to take life too seriously. Anna Shay, we love you Queen!! You will forever be missed.”

Similarly, Kevin Kreider, another co-star, expressed his regret at not spending more time with Shay before her passing. He wrote on Instagram, “You never know when your last goodbye will be. So unexpected and wished when I saw you last for lunch I would have taken a moment to smell the roses and had one last adventure with you.”

Shay’s impact on the lives of those around her was clearly significant, with her family describing her as a “loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star and our brightest ray of sunshine.” She taught them many life lessons, including how to enjoy the finer things in life and not take things too seriously. Her loss will be felt deeply by those who knew her, but her legacy will live on through her fans and the impact she had on the world of reality TV.

As fans and loved ones mourn the passing of Anna Shay, our thoughts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time. She will be remembered as a true icon and a shining example of how to live life to the fullest.

News Source : Jade Biggs

Source Link :Bling Empire star Anna Shay has passed away from a stroke aged 62/