Dead – Death – Obituary News : Anna Shay, ‘Bling Empire’ Star, Dies at 62

Reality TV Star Anna Shay Passes Away At 62, Leaving Behind A Legacy Of Laughter And Life Lessons

The world has lost a beloved reality TV star with the passing of Anna Shay at the age of 62. The Bling Empire star suffered a stroke on Monday, leaving behind a family, fans, and a lasting impact on the entertainment industry.

Shay was known for her larger-than-life personality, infectious laughter, and love for the finer things in life. She appeared on the Netflix reality show Bling Empire in 2021, where she quickly became a fan favorite. The show followed the lives of Asian American socialites in Los Angeles and was often described as the real-life Crazy Rich Asians.

Born and raised in Japan to American businessman Edward Shay and half-Japanese, half-Russian Ai Oizumi Shay, Anna Shay was a unique blend of cultures and experiences. Her father was the founder of the global defense contractor Pacific Architects and Engineers, a fact that gave her a taste of luxury from a young age.

Shay’s impact on Bling Empire was undeniable. She starred alongside Kane Lim, Gabriel and Christine Chiu, Kim Lee, Jaime Xie, and other Asian American socialites. Her quirky sense of humor and love for life made her a standout character on the show.

But beyond her reality TV fame, Anna Shay was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Her family released a statement saying, “It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke. Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

Shay’s Bling Empire co-star Kim Lee also paid tribute to the star, saying, “There’s no one like Anna Shay; she’s an incredible and unique person who was beloved by so many people. My thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.”

Anna Shay’s legacy goes beyond her time on reality TV. She was a woman who lived life to the fullest, never taking herself too seriously and always finding joy in the little things. Her love for luxury was infectious, but it was her sense of humor and down-to-earth personality that truly made her special.

As fans and loved ones mourn the loss of Anna Shay, we can take comfort in knowing that her legacy will live on. She may be gone, but she will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Anna Shay.

News Source : ANI

Source Link :‘Bling Empire’ actor Anna Shay passes away at 62/