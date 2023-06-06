Dead – Death – Obituary News : Anna Shay, ‘Bling Empire’ Star, Dies at 62 After Stroke

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Anna Shay, the beloved star of the Netflix reality series “Bling Empire,” passed away on Monday at the age of 62 after suffering from a stroke. The news was confirmed by her family in a statement that Netflix shared with CNN.

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away,” the statement read. “Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed, but never forgotten.”

Anna Shay appeared in the first two seasons of “Bling Empire,” a reality show based in Los Angeles that followed the lives of wealthy Asian American socialites. She quickly became a fan favorite for her larger-than-life personality, quick wit, and unapologetic approach to life.

Born on June 7, 1961, in Los Angeles, Anna was the daughter of billionaire industrialist Edward Shay, who made his fortune in the defense industry. She grew up in Beverly Hills and attended the prestigious Buckley School before going on to study at the University of California, Berkeley.

Anna’s life was filled with luxury, glamour, and privilege, but she was also known for her generosity and kindness. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family, and she was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

In “Bling Empire,” Anna was often seen hosting lavish parties and events, but she also had a vulnerable side that she wasn’t afraid to show. She opened up about her struggles with anxiety and depression and spoke candidly about the challenges of living up to her family’s expectations.

Anna’s passing has left a void in the hearts of her fans and loved ones, but her legacy will live on through her work and the memories she created. She was a true icon of the Asian American community and a shining example of how to live life to the fullest.

As news of Anna’s death spread, fans and fellow cast members took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the beloved reality star. Many shared their favorite moments from “Bling Empire” and praised Anna for her warmth, humor, and authenticity.

“Anna, you were truly one of a kind,” wrote fellow cast member Kane Lim. “You taught us so much about life, love, and the pursuit of happiness. You will be missed, but never forgotten. Rest in peace, my dear friend.”

The loss of Anna Shay is a reminder of how precious life is and how important it is to cherish every moment. She will be greatly missed, but her spirit will live on through the memories she created and the lives she touched. Rest in peace, Anna.

News Source : Head Topics

Source Link :‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies at 62 following stroke/