Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Anna Shay, ‘Bling Empire’ Star, Dies at 62 After Stroke’

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Anna Shay, a beloved cast member of the American reality series “Bling Empire”, passed away on June 5 at the age of 62 after suffering a stroke. Her family confirmed the news in a statement obtained by Variety and paid tribute to their “brightest ray of sunshine”, describing her as a loving mother, grandmother, and charismatic star. The statement went on to say that Shay had taught them many life lessons about not taking life too seriously and enjoying the finer things, and that her impact on their lives would be forever missed but never forgotten.

Shay had appeared on “Bling Empire” since 2021, starring alongside Kane Lim, Gabriel and Christine Chiu, Kim Lee, and Jaime Xie, among others. The series followed the lives of a group of wealthy Asian and Asian American friends in Los Angeles and their glamorous and sometimes dramatic lifestyles.

Shay quickly became a fan favorite on the show, known for her quirky personality and lavish lifestyle. She was often seen wearing extravagant jewelry and designer clothing, and she frequently hosted lavish parties and events.

Her death was met with an outpouring of grief from fans and co-stars alike. Kevin Kreider, who appeared on “Bling Empire” with Shay, shared a heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram, revealing that he had not expected their last meeting to be their final goodbye. He urged his followers to cherish the time they have with their loved ones and to never take a moment for granted.

Shay’s death is a reminder of the importance of taking care of our health and cherishing the time we have with our loved ones. Stroke is a leading cause of death around the world, and it can often be prevented through lifestyle changes such as eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.

It is also a reminder of the impact that we can have on the lives of those around us. Shay’s larger-than-life personality and infectious spirit touched the lives of countless people, and she will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and joie de vivre.

In the wake of her passing, fans of “Bling Empire” and Shay’s loved ones have been sharing their favorite memories of her on social media, highlighting the joy and laughter that she brought into their lives. Her legacy will undoubtedly live on, inspiring others to live life to the fullest and to always cherish the moments that we have with those we love.

Anna Shay Bling Empire Stroke Death Celebrity news

News Source : Anne Pasajol

Source Link :‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies at 62 after suffering stroke/