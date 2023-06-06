Dead – Death – Obituary News : Anna Shay, “Bling Empire” Star, Dies at 62

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Anna Shay: The Life and Legacy of a LA Socialite

The entertainment world was saddened to hear of the passing of Anna Shay, a beloved socialite, and reality TV star. Shay passed away at the age of 62 after suffering a stroke. Her family announced the news on June 5, but it remains unclear when she passed away.

Anna Shay was a prominent figure in high society, having amassed a fortune through the sale of her father’s company, Pacific Architects and Engineers, after his death. She was the only daughter of American billionaire Edward Shay and his half-Japanese, half-Russian wife, Ai-San. Born and raised in Japan, Shay grew up in a life of luxury, with her mother once telling her that she was “born in a crystal ball with a silver spoon.”

Shay’s impact on LA society was undeniable, and her sudden rise to fame on the Netflix show Bling Empire only served to increase her popularity. The show, which premiered in 2021 and chronicled the lives of ultra-wealthy Angelenos of Asian descent, drew comparisons to the blockbuster film Crazy Rich Asians. Shay was a fan favorite, and her unique personality and charm made her a standout on the show.

In a 2021 interview with OprahMag.com, Shay admitted that she had no idea what she was getting into when she joined the cast of Bling Empire. Initially, she thought her boyfriend and series executive producer Jeff Jenkins wanted her to work behind the scenes. “The next thing I knew I was in front of the camera. I’m really quite shy, so it was difficult. I never thought about doing that, especially at my age,” she said.

Despite her initial reservations, Shay quickly became a beloved member of the Bling Empire cast. Her infectious personality and sense of humor made her a joy to watch on screen, and fans were devastated to hear of her passing.

Shay’s family released a statement after her death, describing her as a “loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest sunshine.” They also spoke of the life lessons she taught them, saying, “Anna taught us many life lessons about not taking life too seriously and enjoying the beautiful things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but will never be forgotten.”

Shay’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew her. Her sudden passing is a reminder that life is short, and we should all take the time to appreciate the beautiful things around us. Rest in peace, Anna Shay. You will be missed.

News Source : USTimesPost

Source Link :Death of Anna Shay: Celebrity from “Bling Empire” has died at the age of 62/