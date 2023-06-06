Dead – Death – Obituary News : Anna Shay of ‘Bling Empire’ dies at 62

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Anna Shay Passes Away at 62

Anna Shay, who rose to fame as a cast member of Netflix’s reality TV series Bling Empire, passed away after suffering a stroke. She was 62 years old.

Early Life and Family

Anna Shay was born and brought up in Japan to Ai Oizumi Shay, who was half-Japanese and half-Russian, and Edward Shay, an American businessman. Her father was the founder of Pacific Architects and Engineers, a company involved in global defense contracting.

Passing and Family Statement

Shay’s family released a statement announcing her passing, “It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke. Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

Co-Star Remembers Anna Shay

Anna’s Bling Empire co-star Kevin Kreider took to Instagram to remember her: “So unexpected and wished when I saw you last for lunch I would have taken a moment to smell the roses and had one last adventure with you.”

Family Fortune

Following her father’s passing in 1995, Anna Shay’s brother Allen took over as CEO of Pacific Architects. The siblings later sold the company to Lockheed Martin in 2006, which made them heirs to the family fortune.

Rise to Fame with Bling Empire

In 2021, Shay rose to fame as a cast member of Netflix’s reality TV series Bling Empire, where she appeared alongside other Asian American socialites based in Los Angeles such as Kane Lim, Kim Lee, and Jaime Xie. The show was often compared to the popular film Crazy Rich Asians.

Anna Shay’s passing is a great loss to her family, friends, and fans who enjoyed her charisma and zest for life. She will always be remembered for her impact on the lives she touched and the life lessons she imparted.

