Dead – Death – Obituary News : Anna Shay’s Death and Funeral Details

Anna Shay Cause of Death, Obituary, and Funeral Details

The death of Anna Shay, a well-known reality TV star, has left many fans and followers saddened. In this article, we will provide all the necessary details about her cause of death, obituary, and funeral.

Anna Shay’s Background

Anna Shay was a cast member of the reality TV show Bling Empire, which aired for three seasons from 2021 to 2023. She was the only child of the late billionaire industrialist Edward Shay and Japanese-American Ai-San. Despite being a popular figure in Los Angeles and on the show, Anna generally avoided the spotlight. She was half Japanese and half Russian and was often referred to as the matriarch of the show. Her estimated net worth was significant.

Anna Shay Cause of Death

Anna Shay passed away at the age of 62 due to a stroke, according to her family. In a statement released by the family, they expressed their sadness and described Anna as a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and a bright ray of sunshine. Her family added that Anna taught them many life lessons on how to enjoy the finer things in life and not take it too seriously. They also emphasized that her impact on their lives would be forever missed.

Funeral Details

As of now, no details about Anna Shay’s funeral have been released by the family. Given that she passed away on June 5, 2023, her family might need some time to put together a burial that honors her life. Fans and followers of Anna Shay are eagerly waiting for updates on the funeral arrangements.

Anna Shay Obituary

As of now, Anna Shay’s obituary has not been released. Shay was a fan favorite on Bling Empire, known for her witty one-liners and her wealth. Her parents made their fortune in the arms and defense technology industry, and she was the richest cast member on the show. She was survived by her son, Kenny Kemp, who briefly appeared on the show and was the subject of a BuzzFeed News article in 2015 about his extensive bong and glass pipe collection valued at $500,000 at the time.

Conclusion

The passing of Anna Shay has left a void in the hearts of her fans and followers. Her cause of death, obituary, and funeral details have been topics of discussion since her death. While her family is still grieving, fans and followers are eagerly waiting for updates on her funeral arrangements and obituary. Anna Shay’s legacy will always be remembered, and her impact on the Bling Empire show and her family will be cherished forever.

