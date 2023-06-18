Dead – Death – Obituary News : Annalong FC Mourns Glynis Haworth’s Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Glynis Haworth Obituary: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

An Exceptional Member of Our Committee

The passing of Glynis Haworth, the late wife of Robert Haworth, has left us with heavy hearts. Glynis was an exceptional member of our committee and a former secretary, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to her family and friends. We send our sincerest condolences to Robert and his loved ones during this difficult time.

A Life of Service and Adventure

Glynis, or Lyn as she was affectionately known, graduated from the Nursing Programme at the New Orleans, Louisiana, Charity Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. She worked in Clearwater, Florida, before moving to the Bay Area in 1958.

In 1959, Lyn embarked on a year-long backpacking trip across Europe with her best friend Kris. In 1964, Lyn joined the US Air Force and served as a nurse until 1967, including a tour of duty in Izmir, Turkey. She earned her baccalaureate degree in nursing from the University of Maryland in 1973.

A Life of Community Involvement

Lyn and Thomas M. Chadwick met in Glenora, New York, in 1979, and they tied the knot in Annapolis, Maryland, on February 7, 1981. They eventually settled in Hammondsport, New York, where Lyn was an active member of the Hammondsport Presbyterian Church and the Hammondsport Library.

Lyn was also passionate about making grape pies, playing bridge, working in the garden, and putting food up for the winter. She will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.

A Legacy of Love

Lyn is survived by her brother Barry (Susan) Smith, her cousins Barbara (Patrick) Franzese, Carole Pierce, Toni (Rich) Little, Pam (Phillip Crooks) Beers, Tom (Penny), and Marilyn Dempsey, and her aunt and uncle. She also leaves behind her husband Thomas M. Chadwick, stepchildren Cameron, Evelyn (Peter) Vallianos, Deborah Kniffin, David (Donna) Dempsey, Kris Carter, Roy (Sandy) Hepler, Catherine Chadwick, grandchildren Michael (Michelle) Baker, Curtiss (Jeni), Christopher (Colleen), Kelsey (Jonah) Baldwin-Gerike, and Craig Kapp, and great-grandchildren including Hunter Kapp, Emerald Baker, Asher Baldwin-Gerike, and Etta Baldwin-Gerike.

Lyn was loved and respected by everyone, and her legacy of love will live on through all those whose lives she touched.

