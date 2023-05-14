Dead – Death – Obituary News : Anne Heche’s Passing: What Happened

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of Anne Heche

On August 5, 2022, Anne Heche was involved in a violent car crash in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. She sustained serious injuries and was pronounced brain dead on August 11. Her family decided to keep her alive for organ donation purposes, and she passed away on August 12.

The Autopsy Report

According to the autopsy report, Heche suffered a severe brain injury due to lack of oxygen to the brain. The report also stated that a fire broke out after the vehicle hit a residence, causing severe burns and smoke inhalation.

Ellen DeGeneres’ Affair Claimed Her Life

In the mid-1990s, Heche earned critical acclaim for scene-stealing roles in movies like “Six Days Seven Nights.” However, she was also known for her tumultuous relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. The couple’s highly publicized romance ended in 2000, and Heche struggled with substance abuse in the years that followed.

Legal Issues After Her Death

After her death, Heche’s estate was sued for $36,000 in credit card debt. She also left behind an estimated $110,000 in cash and checks. However, she did leave a significant legacy to her 21-year-old son, Homer Laffoon.

Final Verdict

The official verdict on the cause of Heche’s death was smoke inhalation and thermal injury due to the fire that broke out after her car crashed into a house. The coroner determined that her death was accidental.

Anne Heche’s tragic death was a shock to the entertainment industry and her fans. She will always be remembered for her talent and the impact she made during her career.

