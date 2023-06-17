Dead – Death – Obituary News : Annie Davitt Funeral and Visitation Information

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Annie Davitt Obituary

Annie Davitt (née Barrett), of Derrycorrib, Barnatra, Belmullet, County Mayo, Ireland, passed away on June 16, 2023, at the age of 97, in the comfort of her family home, surrounded by those who cherished her the most. Her husband Tony, as well as her siblings Ned, Patrick, Mary, na, Sr. Collette, Sr. Margaret Ann, and her sister Bridget, who passed away quite recently, all before her in death.

Beloved Mother and Grandmother

Annie was the beloved mother of Mary McAndrew, who resided in Binghamstown, Belmullet; Anthony, who resided in Derrycorrib; Margaret Cawley, who resided in Ballyscanlon, Crossmolina; and Eamon, who resided in Ballyheane, Castlebar; treasured grandmother to all of her grandkids and great-grandchildren. Her broken-hearted family, her sons-in-law Seán and Billy, her daughter-in-law Georgina, her brothers Harry Barrett (Church Road, Belmullet) and John Barrett (Castlebar), her sisters-in-law Breege and Mariolla, as well as her nieces, nephews, and other relatives, as well as her friendly neighbors and friends, will miss her terribly.

Farewell and Funeral Arrangements

We pray that her sweet and gentle soul finds eternal rest. McDonnell’s Funeral Home in Belmullet will be open for visitation on Sunday evening beginning at 5 pm and continuing until 7.30 pm. On Monday, the funeral will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Glencastle, and the funeral mass will begin at noon. After the funeral mass, the burial will take place in Glencastle New Cemetery.

On Monday at noon, you will be able to watch a live feed of the Funeral Mass on the Facebook page of McDonnell Funeral Director. You will be able to watch a live video of all of the other funeral services on Monday evening beginning at 8:00 p.m. Flowers from family only, please, but if you’d like to make a donation in place of flowers, you can send it to the “Irish Wheelchair Association” and have it paid for online through their website’s “Donate to IWA” page.

