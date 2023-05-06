Dead – Death – Obituary News : Another Horse Dies at Churchill Downs Before Kentucky Derby

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Another Horse Dies at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day

Chloe’s Dream, a six-year-old gelding, became the sixth horse to die at Churchill Downs in the lead up to the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. The horse was vanned off following Race 2 on the dirt track and was later euthanized due to a right front knee injury. Jockey Corey Lanerie was rounding the first turn when Chloe’s Dream pulled up, about 23 seconds into the race.

The Equibase Race Report

According to the Equibase race report, Chloe’s Dream “went wrong leaving the first turn, pulled up, and was vanned off.” This death comes after five horses died in six days around the hollowed ground. One died in the paddock, one during a race on the turf track, two after turf races, and one after morning training on the dirt track. Two of those deaths were sudden deaths of horses owned by the same trainer, Saffie Joseph Jr.

The Fallout from the Tragedy

On Saturday, 31 horses were scratched from races at the track, including Forte, a Kentucky Derby 3-1 favorite. With such a high number of horse deaths in such a short period, the racing industry is facing scrutiny from animal welfare activists and the public.

The Racing Industry’s Response

The racing industry has responded to the horse deaths with promises to investigate and improve safety measures. Churchill Downs has pledged to review its track surface and veterinary care procedures. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has created a committee to examine the deaths and develop recommendations for the future.

The Need for Change

While these steps are positive, many animal welfare advocates argue that more needs to be done to protect the horses. The use of drugs in racing has been linked to a higher risk of injury and death, and there is a growing call for a ban on the use of drugs, such as Lasix, on race day.

Additionally, some activists argue that the racing industry needs to take a more holistic approach to horse care, focusing on the well-being of the horses rather than just their performance. This could include changes to training methods, veterinary care, and breeding practices.

The Tragic Loss of Chloe’s Dream

As the racing industry grapples with these issues, it’s important not to forget the tragic loss of Chloe’s Dream. Every horse death is a reminder of the responsibility we have to protect these animals and ensure their well-being. Chloe’s Dream was more than just a racehorse; he was a living being who deserved to be treated with dignity and respect.

Conclusion

The death of Chloe’s Dream is a tragedy that should serve as a wake-up call for the racing industry. While steps are being taken to improve safety measures, more needs to be done to protect the horses and ensure their well-being. The racing industry must take responsibility for the lives of the horses in its care and strive to create a culture of safety, transparency, and compassion.

News Source : Stephanie Kuzydym, Louisville Courier Journal

Source Link :Sixth horse dies at Churchill Downs in lead up to Kentucky Derby/