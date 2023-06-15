Dead – Death – Obituary News : Another student dies at Basara Junior College

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Another Student Passes Away in Nirmal District

Details of the Incident

In yet another tragic incident, a student has lost her life at the RJC in Basar of Nirmal district. The incident came to light on Wednesday when the hostel authorities found the student lying unconscious in her room. She was immediately rushed to the Nirmal government hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, she could not be saved.

Identification of the Deceased

The deceased student has been identified as Gopika, a first-year student of the PSU college. She hailed from Siddipet district of Telangana.

Medical Reports and Investigation

The medical reports suggest that the cause of death could be due to a cardiac arrest. However, the exact reason behind the incident is still under investigation. The police have taken custody of the body and have sent it for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. The college authorities have also formed a committee to investigate the matter.

Reaction of the Authorities

The authorities at PSU college have expressed their condolences and have assured that they will provide all necessary support to the family of the deceased. The incident has sent shockwaves across the college and the state. The state government has also taken note of the incident and has asked the college authorities to submit a detailed report of the incident.

Conclusion

The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety and security of students in college hostels. The authorities need to take concrete steps to ensure the safety and well-being of the students. The incident has left the college community in shock, and everyone is mourning the loss of a young life.

News Source : Eenadu

Source Link :Basara: బాసర ఆర్జీయూకేటీలో మరో విద్యార్థిని మృతి/