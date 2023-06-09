Dead – Death – Obituary News : Anthony Allegrini’s Cause of Death: A Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Anthony Allegrini: A Life Cut Short

The Allegrini family and friends are grieving the loss of Anthony Allegrini, an 18-year-old boy from Media, PA, who was shot and killed on June 4, 2023, in Philadelphia. Anthony was a beloved son, brother, and friend, who had a bright future ahead of him.

Early Life and Career

Anthony Allegrini was born and raised in Media, PA, and attended Interboro High School, graduating in 2022. After graduation, he worked at Concordville Nissan in Concord Township and was planning to join the Steamfitters Union.

Anthony was also a fitness enthusiast and was associated with Edge Fitness in Media and the Delco Strength Shop in Morton. He played Ice Hockey for the Interboro Bucs during his school years and for the Haverford Hawks in his younger years. He also enjoyed cars, fishing, and golfing.

Anthony Allegrini Obituary & Funeral

Anthony Allegrini’s obituary was shared by the family on social media, and condolences poured in from all over the world. Visitations were held on June 8, 2023, at the Pagano Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service.

Anthony Allegrini Death Cause

Anthony Allegrini’s death cause was related to a shooting that happened on June 4, 2023, in Philadelphia. According to reports, Anthony was driving an Audi when two troopers responding to reports of illegal street racing approached him. He failed to yield and hit them, and one of the troopers allegedly fired a shot into the car, striking Anthony, who died at the scene.

The troopers suffered minor injuries during the incident. Anthony’s family lawyer, Enrique Latoison, said that the family does not favor or agree with street racing or drag racing and wants full accountability for the events of that night.

Anthony Allegrini Family

Anthony Allegrini is survived by his parents, Anthony Allegrini Sr. and Jennifer Allegrini, his sister Jessica Skladanowski, and his niece Alina Ross. He also had a loving girlfriend, Reagan Hocking, who has come forward and talked with the media about her boyfriend’s death.

Reagan spoke about Anthony’s character, saying, “I know who Ant was. He was a good kid. He did not deserve any of this.” The family and friends of Anthony Allegrini continue to mourn his loss, and his memory will always be cherished.

