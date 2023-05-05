Dead – Death – Obituary News : Anthony Edwards’ journey from family tragedy to NBA success

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Anthony Edwards: A Rising Star in the NBA with Tragic Past

Anthony Edwards is on his way to becoming a superstar in the NBA. And, he’s on the right path as even the Minnesota Timberwolves who drafted him as the 1st pick overall in the 2020 NBA Draft have decided to build around him. Ant-man is also already a part of various elite clubs and showing off his greats. But Anthony Edwards’ journey hasn’t been any easy and he has been through a lot of tragedies.

Loss of His Mother and Grandmother

The Timberwolves’ All-Star guard lost his mother and grandmother to cancer in 2015. Anthony Edwards’ mother, Yvette, and grandmother, Shirley both died on the fifth of the month within eight months. He used to wear #5 to honor them and to this day their values have him working hard and not quitting. Anthony Edwards was in eighth grade when he lost the two maternal figures of his life. But he didn’t break down because of it and instead grew stronger to make them proud.

Anthony Edwards is inspired by both of them every day. As before getting drafted into the league he discussed his special relationships with them. And, while talking about his mother he said: “I was her favorite so I slept in the bed with her. She’ll bring me food late night when she got off work. All type of stuff like that. If I’m getting into it with my siblings, she’d be like ‘y’all don’t touch my baby.’”

Further, he also revealed how his grandmother and mother motivated him to work hard. As Edwards quoted: “She makes me want to be better every day that I get up. Like when I go to the gym, for instance, my trainers, they’d be like, ‘Come on, keep pushing.’ I’d be telling them, ‘Y’all ain’t gotta be telling me that. My momma and grandma keep telling me that.’”

Anthony Edwards also revealed their strongest values and influence which he still carries by saying: “They just raised me to always keep a smile on my face no matter what. I never let nobody bring me down no matter what’s going on in life. I always try to uplift people.”

Unfortunately, Anthony Edwards doesn’t have his mom and grandmother with him now, when he has officially made it. But they surely, are happy and proud of their son wherever they are resting. And Edwards isn’t going to stop anytime soon and will keep gifting posters to the league as he dominates his opponents.

Raised by His Brother and Sister

After the death of Anthony Edwards’ mother and grandmother. His older brother, Antoine, and his older sister, Antoinette gained his legal custody. His father wasn’t around and they were all on their own. He and his brother had their head down working and locked in. Since then the Timberwolves’ guard was committed to becoming a great basketball player. And, he really is getting the job done.

For Anthony Edwards his family and community are everything. And, being a good man he values them over everything. All the tragic events he experienced on the way up just made him stronger and he isn’t letting his mother and grandmother down no matter what. And, is already trying to establish himself and his team out there by balling out every time he can.

News Source : Ritik Malik

Source Link :How did Anthony Edwards’ mother die? His journey from tragic family deaths to searching for NBA greatness/