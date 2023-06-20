Dead – Death – Obituary News : Anthony Mayberry Funeral and Visitation Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Anthony Mayberry Obituary, Death Cause

We are sorry to be the ones to break the news to you, but Anthony “Junior” Mayberry passed away sometime during the night. Our condolences go out to you and your family. We are really sorry for the loss that you have suffered.

A Talented Athlete

At that point in time, Anthony had already been battling a serious disease for a considerable amount of time. Anthony batted left-handed and delivered a powerful blow to the ball throughout his at-bats. In addition to that, he was a left-arm bowler who was dependable and possessed a bowling motion that was very fluid. During the course of his career, which lasted from 1995 to 2015, Anthony spent a combined total of 37 games playing for the club as a member.

A Dedicated Father

During the most of his playing career, he competed alongside his son Brendan as he moved up through our junior divisions. Anthony was a fantastic father who encouraged and supported his children in anything they did, whether it was a sport or simply life in general. Anthony’s children were always on the winning side of his encouragement and support. Anthony was always there for his children, whether it was for something related to a sport or simply for life in general.

A Family of Athletes

Renee, Brendan, Cara, and Dylan, along with the rest of Anthony’s extended family, who have a long history of involvement in sports in our area, are in our thoughts and prayers. Additionally, the rest of Anthony’s family has a long history of participation in sports in our town. There is a long tradition of Anthony’s family being active in the athletic community of our city.

We hope that the memories of Anthony’s sporting achievements and his dedication to his family will bring comfort to those mourning his loss. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time.

