Dead – Death – Obituary News : Antiques expert Judith Miller dies at 70

Antiques Expert Judith Miller Dies Aged 71

Judith Miller, a renowned antiques expert and author of over 100 books on the subject, has passed away at the age of 71. Miller, who was a regular on BBC One’s Antiques Roadshow, died after a brief illness, according to her publisher, Mitchell Beazley.

Miller’s Career Highlights

Miller co-founded the Miller’s Antique Price Guide in 1979, which went on to become an international bestseller. She continued to lecture and appear on broadcasts throughout her career. One of her notable discoveries on Antiques Roadshow was recognizing a set of Art Deco posters by French painter Jean Dupas, which were discovered at the Stanway estate in Gloucestershire in 2009.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Miller was born in Galashiels on the Scottish Borders in 1951 and admitted to being a child of the “Formica generation.” She only started collecting antiques when she was a student at Edinburgh University in the 1960s. She began researching cheap plates she bought at thrift stores around town, pulling information from books, auction catalogs, and local antique fairs.

Tributes Pour In

Alison Starling, of Mitchell Beazley’s Octopus Publishing Group, expressed deep shock and sadness at Miller’s passing. She praised Miller’s energy and spirit and her ability to combine her impressive breadth and depth of antiques knowledge with a lifelong passion for making the world of collecting accessible to all. Miller had formed many friendships with Octopus staff over the years, discussing topics ranging from work and family to dogs, Scottish rugby, and her other hobbies, such as Bruce Springsteen.

Surviving Family Members

Miller co-founded Miller’s Antique Price Guide with her first husband, Martin Miller. She is survived by her second husband, John Wainwright, three children, and four grandchildren.

Legacy

Judith Miller’s contributions to the world of antiques will be remembered for years to come. Her passion for collecting and her ability to share her extensive knowledge with others made her a beloved figure in the industry. Her work will continue to inspire new collectors and enthusiasts for generations.

