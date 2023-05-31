Dead – Death – Obituary News : Anubhav Sinha: My career has died thrice, but my films will live on – Exclusive

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Anubhav Sinha: A Filmmaker’s Journey Towards Self Awareness

The road to self-awareness is never an easy one. It requires one to look deep within, confront one’s fears and weaknesses, and come to terms with one’s true self. For filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, this journey has been a long and arduous one. But then again, when has he ever been one to shy away from a challenge?

An engineer by education, Sinha was bitten by the filmmaking bug early on in life. He moved to Mumbai in 1991 to pursue his dream of becoming a director, and since then, he has been working tirelessly towards that goal. His journey began as an assistant director on TV shows, but he soon made his way up the ranks to become an independent director in 1994 with a show on Zee TV. He went on to direct one of the most popular shows on TV at the time – Sea Hawks, starring R Madhavan, Milind Soman, and Om Puri.

Sinha then moved on to direct music videos and by the end of the millennium, he had ventured into feature film-making. His debut film, Tum Bin, was one of the biggest hits of 2001. Since then, he has directed films of various genres like Dus, Ra.One, and Tum Bin 2. But it was with sleeper hit Mulk that he finally discovered his voice as a filmmaker. He followed it up with films like Thappad, Article 15, Anek, and Bheed, which have all been critically acclaimed.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Sinha opened up about his journey, his films, and the challenges he has faced along the way.

When asked about the box office failure of his latest film, Bheed, Sinha admitted that he was unable to analyze why the film didn’t do well. He said that he could do that with Anek, but not Bheed. He added that he had become too evolved and indulgent with Anek, while Bheed was straightforward.

Sinha also talked about the backlash that his films have received in the past, including Thappad and Mulk. He said that he had anticipated the backlash since 2017, when he made Mulk, and that it was not a surprise. He added that the climate was not good for people who could stand on their feet.

Despite the challenges he has faced, Sinha remains determined to tell stories that he believes in. He said that he doesn’t second-guess the audience and that he makes films that he feels like making. He added that he never says never to making a commercial film like Dus or Tum Bin again, but that he would only do so if he felt like it.

Sinha also talked about his experience as a producer, having produced films like Faraaz (Hansal Mehta) and Afwaah (Sudhir Mishra). He said that he doesn’t visit their sets regularly but that he wouldn’t make films remotely either.

When asked if he thought the audience had changed since he made his first film, Sinha said that the audience doesn’t change. He added that the beauty of the country lies in its eclectic mix of people and that the audience has remained the same.

Sinha also talked about the star system in the industry and whether he thought the audience was tired of it. He said that the star system worked and that Indian society loves heroes. He added that he was seen as a guy who makes a certain kind of film against the stream and that that was also a kind of heroism.

Despite the criticism that he has received over the years, Sinha remains unfazed. He said that he has received a ridiculous amount of love from the media and the public. He added that his career has died three times but that his films have survived, and that was what mattered to him.

In conclusion, Anubhav Sinha’s journey as a filmmaker has been a long and difficult one, but he remains determined to tell stories that he believes in. He is not afraid to take risks, confront criticism, or challenge the status quo. It is this spirit of perseverance and self-awareness that makes him one of the most exciting filmmakers working in the industry today.

