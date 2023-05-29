Dead – Death – Obituary News : Anupam Mittal’s Father Passes Away: Shark Tank India Judge

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Anupam Mittal Mourns the Demise of His Father

Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com and one of the most popular Sharks in Shark Tank India, recently shared the sad news of his father’s demise on social media. The news comes as a shock to his followers and well-wishers who have been following his success journey as an entrepreneur.

Anupam’s wife Anchal also shared a family picture on her Instagram story with a heart-wrenching message, “Shine on us daddy.” The picture shows Anupam’s father surrounded by his family, including his son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren, all smiling and happy.

Anupam and his father shared a special bond, and the Shark Tank India 2 episode is proof of it. In one of the episodes, Anupam shared an endearing memory of his father, which left the viewers emotional. He revealed that he faintly remembered his father being into the handloom business, and he had observed him when he was very young. Anupam said, “I used to hold his finger and see the looms. He was in textiles. The thought of becoming an entrepreneur was seeded in me back then.”

The news of his father’s demise has left Anupam and his family shattered, and the condolences have been pouring in from all corners. Anupam’s fans and well-wishers have also taken to social media to express their grief and offer their condolences to him and his family.

Anupam is known for his entrepreneurial skills and his successful venture, Shaadi.com, which is a leading matrimonial website in India. He has also been a part of Shark Tank India, where he has mentored several young entrepreneurs and helped them turn their dreams into reality.

Anupam’s success story is an inspiration to many, and he has always given credit to his family for his achievements. In an interview, he had once said, “My family has been my constant support, and I owe all my success to them. They have always encouraged me to follow my dreams and never give up.”

The news of his father’s demise has come as a shock to Anupam, and it is a difficult time for him and his family. However, his fans and followers are confident that he will come out of it stronger and continue to inspire others with his entrepreneurial skills.

Anupam’s journey as an entrepreneur has been remarkable, and his success story is a testament to his hard work and dedication. He has always believed in taking risks and stepping out of his comfort zone, which has helped him achieve great heights in his career.

The news of his father’s demise is a reminder that life is unpredictable, and we should cherish every moment with our loved ones. Anupam’s story is a reminder that family is the backbone of our success, and we should always be grateful for their support and love.

In conclusion, Anupam Mittal’s father’s demise is a great loss to his family and the entire entrepreneurial community. Anupam’s journey as an entrepreneur has been an inspiration to many, and his father’s memory will always remain in his heart. We offer our deepest condolences to Anupam and his family and pray that they find the strength to overcome this difficult time.

News Source : Lokmat English Desk

Source Link :Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal’s father passes away/