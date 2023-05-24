Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Anupama’ Actor Nitesh Pandey Dies of Heart Attack: Entertainment World Mourns

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nitesh Pandey Death: A Shocking News for the Entertainment Industry

On Wednesday, Mumbai witnessed a tragic incident that left the entertainment industry in despair. After the news of Vaibhavi Upadhyay’s demise, ‘Anupama’ fame actor Nitesh Pandey has also said goodbye to the world. According to the reports, the actor passed away due to a heart attack.

A Promising Career Cut Short

Nitesh Pandey was a talented actor who made a name for himself in the television industry. He started his career with the popular TV show ‘Baat Ban Jaye’ in the late 1990s and went on to act in numerous TV shows and movies. He was best known for his role as Dr. Hathi in the hit TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ and as Nand Kishore in ‘Anupama’.

Pandey was a versatile actor who could effortlessly switch between comic and serious roles. He was loved by the audience for his impeccable comic timing and his ability to bring a smile to their faces. His sudden demise has left his fans and the entertainment industry in shock.

A Heartfelt Tribute

As soon as the news of Nitesh Pandey’s death broke, social media platforms were flooded with messages of condolence from his fans and colleagues. Many celebrities took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the talented actor.

Actor Ravi Dubey tweeted, “Shocked beyond words.. Nitesh sir was one of the most gentle human beings I have met in our business .. he was a friend and a guide to me .. he will be missed terribly .. may his soul rest in peace.”

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who worked with Pandey in ‘Anupama’, tweeted, “Rest in peace Nitesh Ji. You will be missed terribly. You were a true gentleman and a gem of a person. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. May God give them strength in these tough times.”

Actor Dilip Joshi, who played the role of Jethalal in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, tweeted, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Nitesh bhai. He was a wonderful human being and a gifted actor. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Conclusion

Nitesh Pandey’s death has come as a shock to the entertainment industry and his fans. He was a talented actor who had a promising career ahead of him. His sudden demise has left a void that will be difficult to fill. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.

