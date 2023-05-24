Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Anupamaa’ Actor Nitesh Pandey Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Introduction

The entertainment industry has lost yet another talented actor, Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey. The news of his demise has left his fans and colleagues in shock and disbelief. Nitesh Pandey was a popular actor who had worked in various TV shows and movies. His sudden demise has left a void in the industry, and his fans are mourning the loss of a talented actor.

Early Life and Career

Nitesh Pandey was born on 12th August 1973 in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. He completed his schooling from St. Xavier’s School, Dhanbad, and later moved to Mumbai to pursue his acting career. He started his career as a theatre artist and later made his debut in the TV industry with the show ‘Sailaab’ in 1995. He then went on to work in various TV shows like ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’, ‘Manzilein Apani Apani’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, and many more.

Nitesh Pandey was also a part of various Bollywood movies like ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Raaz’, ‘Apaharan’, and many more. He was a versatile actor who had worked in various genres and had impressed the audience with his acting skills.

His Contribution to the Entertainment Industry

Nitesh Pandey was a talented actor who had contributed a lot to the entertainment industry. He had worked in various TV shows and movies and had impressed the audience with his acting skills. He was known for his versatile acting and his ability to portray different characters with ease.

He had also worked as a voice-over artist and had lent his voice to various characters in TV shows and movies. His contribution to the industry will always be remembered, and he will be missed by his fans and colleagues.

His Demise

Nitesh Pandey passed away on 19th May 2021 due to a heart attack. His sudden demise has left his fans and colleagues in shock and disbelief. His brother-in-law and producer Siddharth Nagar confirmed the news of his demise.

The news of his demise has left the entertainment industry in mourning. His colleagues and fans have taken to social media to express their grief and pay their condolences to the actor’s family. Many of them have shared their memories of working with him and have praised his acting skills.

Conclusion

Nitesh Pandey was a talented actor who had contributed a lot to the entertainment industry. His sudden demise has left a void in the industry, and his fans and colleagues are mourning the loss of a talented actor. He will always be remembered for his versatile acting and his ability to portray different characters with ease. May his soul rest in peace.

Nitesh Pandey death Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey Nitesh Pandey cause of death Nitesh Pandey career Nitesh Pandey tribute

News Source : msn.com

Source Link :Actor Nitesh Pandey of 'Anupamaa' fame dies/