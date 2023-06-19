Dead – Death – Obituary News : AP reporter George Gedda dies at 82

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

George Gedda, Veteran AP Diplomatic Correspondent Dies at 82

George Gedda, a veteran of The Associated Press and a well-known figure in the State Department and international relations, passed away on Sunday at the age of 82. His work spanned more than four decades and played a significant role in explaining U.S. foreign policy to the American public. He covered every secretary of state from Dean Rusk to Condoleezza Rice, carving out a niche for himself as an expert on Latin America and Cuba.

A Long Career with AP

Gedda began his career with the AP in New York in 1965 after a two-year stint with the Peace Corps in Venezuela. He then moved to the AP statehouse bureau in Richmond, Virginia, where he spent two years wanting to cover sports before being promoted and returning briefly to AP headquarters on the international desk. In September 1968, he was transferred to the AP’s Washington bureau, where he spent the rest of his career often focusing on Western Hemisphere affairs.

During his time in Washington, Gedda became an invaluable partner for both fellow AP reporters and competitors, including his often irascible colleague and officemate, the late and legendary AP diplomatic correspondent Barry Schweid. As a colleague, George was a true gentleman and a superb correspondent, said longtime NBC News correspondent and anchor Andrea Mitchell.

An Expert on Latin America and Cuba

Gedda made 31 trips to Cuba, most of which were reporting visits for the AP beginning in 1974. He was instrumental in the agency’s creation of its first bureau in Havana since the 1960s in 1999 and used those experiences as the basis for his 2011 book “Cuba: The Audacious Revolution.” Cuba, he recalled in the preface to his book, made the biggest impression of the 87 countries he visited while covering various secretaries of state.

As a veteran and respected journalist, Gedda’s death has been mourned by many, including Shaun Tandon, the current president of the State Department Correspondents Association. “Today’s State Department press corps owes a debt of gratitude to George for making us what we are today — professionals dedicated to thorough and rigorous coverage of US foreign policy. His legacy lives on,” Tandon said.

A Passion for Baseball

Gedda was also a passionate baseball fan and author. His first book, published in 2009, was devoted to his primary non-professional passion — baseball — a love that began as a six-year-old in Long Island rooting for the Brooklyn Dodgers. “Dominican Connection: Talent from the Tropics Changes Face of National Pastime” explored the unusual success that athletes from the Dominican Republic have had in Major League Baseball.

Gedda is survived by his daughters Sara Gedda of Sorrento, Florida, and Deborah Gedda Force from Port St. Lucie, Florida.

News Source : MATTHEW LEE, Associated Press

Source Link :Longtime AP State Department reporter George Gedda dies at 82/