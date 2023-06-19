Dead – Death – Obituary News : AP reporter George Gedda dies at age 82

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

George Gedda, a veteran journalist for The Associated Press, died on Sunday at the age of 82. Gedda was known for his extensive coverage of the State Department and international relations, which spanned more than four decades. He was a major contributor in explaining US foreign policy to the American public, covering major events from Vietnam to Cuba, Afghanistan, and Iraq. During his time in Washington, Gedda covered every secretary of state from Dean Rusk to Condoleezza Rice, earning the respect of many for his expertise on Latin America and Cuba.

Gedda was also the author of three books, including one on his time as an AP diplomatic correspondent, one on Cuba’s communist revolution, and one on his first love, baseball. Despite his success as a journalist, Gedda never lost his passion for baseball, which he wrote about extensively in his book “Dominican Connection: Talent from the Tropics Changes Face of National Pastime.” His love for the sport began as a six-year-old in Long Island rooting for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Gedda was a respected colleague and mentor, known for his patient and welcoming demeanor. NBC News correspondent and anchor Andrea Mitchell remembers him as “a true gentleman and a superb correspondent,” and Jamie Rubin, who served as State Department spokesman during the Clinton administration, recalls Gedda’s ability to always report the facts without fear or favor. Gedda’s expertise and knowledge on the issues were unparalleled, and he was often called upon in pressure situations.

Gedda’s extensive coverage of Cuba made a lasting impression on him. He made 31 trips to Cuba, most of which were reporting visits for the AP beginning in 1974. He was instrumental in the agency’s creation of its first bureau in Havana since the 1960s in 1999, and used those experiences as the basis for his 2011 book “Cuba: The Audacious Revolution.” In the preface to his book, Gedda wrote that Cuba was perhaps the most interesting country he had visited during his travels as a diplomatic correspondent.

Gedda’s contributions to the field of journalism did not go unnoticed. His former colleagues, including Secretaries of State Rice and Powell, praised him for his exceptional career of service to the nation’s founding principle of a free press. Gedda’s colleague and officemate at AP, Barry Schweid, called him “simply the best,” and remembered him as a selfless colleague who was always willing to share information and the workload.

Gedda will be remembered not only for his extensive coverage of international relations and his love for baseball but also for his kind, patient, and welcoming nature. He will be greatly missed by his former colleagues and anyone who had the opportunity to work with him.

