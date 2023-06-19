Dead – Death – Obituary News : AP reporter George Gedda passes away at 82

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering George Gedda: A Veteran Journalist Who Defined U.S. Foreign Policy Coverage

George Gedda, a veteran journalist who spent more than four decades covering the State Department and international relations for The Associated Press, passed away at the age of 82. His coverage, which spanned from Vietnam to Cuba, Afghanistan, and Iraq, played a significant role in explaining U.S. foreign policy to the American public. Gedda was also a prolific author, with three books to his name, including one on his time as an AP diplomatic correspondent, one on Cuba’s communist revolution, and one on his passion for baseball.

Gedda’s career at the AP began in 1965 in New York, after a two-year stint with the Peace Corps in Venezuela. He then worked in the AP statehouse bureau in Richmond, Virginia, before being promoted and returning briefly to AP headquarters on the international desk. In September 1968, he was transferred to the AP’s Washington bureau, where he spent the rest of his career. During his time in Washington, Gedda covered every secretary of state from Dean Rusk to Condoleezza Rice, carving out a niche for himself as an expert on Latin America and Cuba.

Gedda’s colleagues remember him as a true gentleman and a superb correspondent. He was unfailingly polite and patient, making himself an invaluable partner for both fellow AP reporters and competitors. His knowledge of the issues was unparalleled, and he was always willing to share information and the workload. According to his colleague, the late AP diplomatic correspondent Barry Schweid, “No member of the State Department press corps was more respected. He was simply the best.”

Gedda had a particular interest in Cuba, making 31 trips to the country, most of which were reporting visits for the AP beginning in 1974. He was instrumental in the agency’s creation of its first bureau in Havana since the 1960s in 1999, and used those experiences as the basis for his 2011 book “Cuba: The Audacious Revolution.” Cuba, he wrote in the preface to his book, made the biggest impression of the 87 countries he visited while covering various secretaries of state. “At some point during my travels as a diplomatic correspondent, I concluded that perhaps no country was more interesting than Cuba. All countries have their peculiarities and charms and rough edges but, to me, Cuba was in a class by itself.”

In addition to his coverage of foreign policy, Gedda was also passionate about baseball. His love for the sport began as a six-year-old in Long Island rooting for the Brooklyn Dodgers. His first book, published in 2009, was devoted to the unusual success that athletes from the Dominican Republic have had in Major League Baseball. Titled “Dominican Connection: Talent from the Tropics Changes Face of National Pastime,” the book explored the impact of Dominican players on the sport.

Gedda retired to central Florida in 2007 after a 41-year career at the AP. He was remembered by colleagues and politicians alike as a first-class professional and a role model. Madeleine Albright, who was the country’s top diplomat during the Clinton administration, said that Gedda was “the consummate AP professional” who always reported the facts without fear or favor. Colin Powell, Rice’s predecessor as secretary of state, remembered Gedda as someone who played an invaluable role in helping the American people understand the issues of the day.

Gedda is survived by his daughters, Sara Gedda of Sorrento, Florida, and Deborah Gedda Force from Port St. Lucie, Fla. He will be remembered as a journalist who defined U.S. foreign policy coverage and left a lasting impact on the industry.

News Source : Matthew Lee

Source Link :Longtime AP State Department reporter George Gedda dies at 82/