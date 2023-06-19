Dead – Death – Obituary News : AP State Department Reporter George Gedda Passes Away at 82

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering George Gedda: A Veteran AP Correspondent Who Defined US Foreign Policy Coverage

George Gedda, a veteran Associated Press (AP) correspondent who covered the State Department and international relations for over four decades, passed away on Sunday, aged 82. His coverage helped explain US foreign policy to the American public, spanning events from Vietnam to Cuba, Afghanistan, and Iraq. He was also the author of three books, including one on his time as an AP diplomatic correspondent, one on Cuba’s communist revolution, and one on his first love, baseball. Gedda retired in 2007, having worked at AP for 41 years, mostly in Washington during the administrations of Lyndon Johnson to George W. Bush.

Gedda’s expertise on Latin America and Cuba made him a valuable partner for both AP reporters and competitors, who often called upon his knowledge in pressure situations. He was respected by his peers and interviewed every US secretary of state from Dean Rusk to Condoleezza Rice. Rice praised him for his “exceptional career of service to our nation’s founding principle—a free press.” Colin Powell, Rice’s predecessor, also had fond memories of him, saying he played an “invaluable role in helping the American people understand the issues of the day.”

Gedda’s coverage of Cuba was particularly significant. He made 31 trips to the country, most of which were reporting visits for the AP beginning in 1974. He was instrumental in the agency’s creation of its first bureau in Havana since the 1960s in 1999 and used those experiences as the basis for his 2011 book “Cuba: The Audacious Revolution.” Cuba, he wrote, made the biggest impression of the 87 countries he visited while covering various secretaries of state. “At some point during my travels as a diplomatic correspondent, I concluded that perhaps no country was more interesting than Cuba,” he wrote.

In 2014, Gedda published a memoir of his time as a diplomatic correspondent in a book titled “The State Department—More Than Just Diplomacy: The Personalities, Turf Battles, Danger Zones for Diplomats, Exotic Datelines, Miscast Appointees, the Laughs—And, Sadly, the Occasional Homicide,” which mixed humor with sharp insights into the conduct of American foreign policy and its often strange cast of characters.

Before his time at AP, Gedda spent two years with the Peace Corps in Venezuela after graduating from Southern Methodist University in 1962. He then moved to the AP statehouse bureau in Richmond, Virginia, where he spent two years wanting to cover sports before being promoted and returning briefly to AP headquarters on the international desk. In September 1968, he was transferred to the AP’s Washington bureau, where he spent the rest of his career often focusing on Western Hemisphere affairs.

Gedda’s passion for baseball was evident in his first book, published in 2009, which explored the unusual success that athletes from the Dominican Republic have had in Major League Baseball. He is survived by his two daughters, Sara Gedda of Sorrento, Florida, and Deborah Gedda Force from Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Shaun Tandon, the current president of the State Department Correspondents Association, said, “Today’s State Department press corps owes a debt of gratitude to George for making us what we are today—professionals dedicated to thorough and rigorous coverage of US foreign policy. His legacy lives on.” Gedda’s legacy as a workhorse veteran of the AP will undoubtedly be remembered in the years to come.

