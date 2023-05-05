Dead – Death – Obituary News : Apple PR Executive Katie Cotton Passes Away at 57

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Katie Cotton: The Woman Who Guarded the Media’s Access to Steve Jobs

Katie Cotton, the longtime communications chief at Apple, passed away on April 6 in Redwood City, California. She was 57 years old. Cotton was known for guarding the media’s access to Steve Jobs, the visionary co-founder of Apple, and helped organize the introduction of many of his products.

Cotton joined Apple in 1996 and began working with Jobs the next year when he returned to the company after 12 years away. Apple was in poor financial shape at the time, but Cotton worked with Jobs to engineer a striking turnaround. Together they crafted a tightly controlled public relations strategy as the company recovered from steep losses and turned out one successful product after another, including the iMac desktop computer and innovative digital devices like the iPod, the iPhone, and the iPad.

Cotton built a culture of mystery by saying relatively little, if anything, to reporters. She spoke tersely, if at all, when reporters questioned her, but she could be helpful when speaking off the record or on background. Cotton also chose which reporters could speak to Jobs (even though he would occasionally speak, on his own, to journalists he knew well).

Walt Mossberg, a former technology columnist for The Wall Street Journal, said in a phone interview, “She was formidable and tough and very protective of both Apple’s brand and Steve, particularly when he got sick. She was one of the few people he trusted implicitly. He listened to her. She could pull him back from something he intended to do or say.”

During her tenure at Apple, Cotton worked for Jobs until his death in 2011, and then worked for Tim Cook, his successor, until she retired in 2014. She never held another corporate job and did some corporate consulting and mentored young people at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton, California, which her children attended, and at the Riekes Center, a nonprofit educational organization in Menlo, California.

Cotton’s influence was felt beyond Apple as well. Richard Stengel, a former managing editor of Time magazine, said in an email that Jobs “would call me five or six times in a day to tell me I should do a story or not,” and that Cotton would “frequently call right after and gently apologize or pull back something he had said.” He added, “She was very loyal, but she saw him in an unvarnished way.”

Cotton’s legacy at Apple and in the tech industry is one of passion, dedication, and loyalty. She will be remembered as a key figure in Apple’s success and as a woman who fiercely protected the company’s brand and its co-founder, Steve Jobs.

News Source : Richard Sandomir

Source Link :Katie Cotton, Who Helped Raise Apple’s Profile, Dies at 57/