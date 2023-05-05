Dead – Death – Obituary News : APPSC paper leak whistle blower Gyamar Padang’s death mourned

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gyamar Padang Health Issues and His Shocking Death

Gyamar Padang, a young whistleblower, gained popularity for his work at the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). His sudden death left everyone devastated and curious about the reason behind it. In this article, we will discuss his health issues and the cause of his death.

Gyamar Padang Death Cause

Gyamar Padang registered for the APPSC exam on August 29, 2022, and filed an FIR at the Itanagar Police station, claiming that the exam questions had been leaked. The police also filed an FIR and began an inquiry on September 10, 2022. Later, the investigation was handed over to the Police’s special investigation unit.

However, Gyamar Padang passed away due to a health problem that he had been suffering from. He died on April 3, 2023, due to his deteriorating health. According to reports, he was admitted to the Asian Institution of Gastroenterology Hospital in a southern city. Despite receiving treatment there, the medical staff could not save him.

More information about his health situation is still unknown, but according to several online posts, his health was deteriorating, and he required a liver transplant. He spent his last nine days on a medical ventilator before passing away.

Tributes and Condolences

Gyamar Padang’s sudden death left everyone shocked and devastated. Many people paid tribute to him on social media platforms, expressing their love and respect for him.

One person wrote, “Brother Gyamar Padang deserves to be remembered in a fitting manner.” Many people suggested that he should be honored with a statue of integrity in the nation’s capital. Several well-known people, including MP Kiren Rijiju, expressed their condolences and knowledge of Gyamar’s passing.

Kiren Rijiju wrote, “I’m deeply shocked to hear news of the tragic death of Gyamar Padang, the whistleblower APPSC paper leakage scam. The young people of the State will continue to be inspired by his outlook and dedication to a better future for Arunachal Pradesh. His untimely passing has severely devastated the entire State. I offer his family my sincere sympathies and offer up prayers for his soul in heaven.”

Conclusion

Gyamar Padang’s death has left a void in many people’s hearts. He was a young and dedicated person who wanted to bring a positive change in his state. His contribution to the society will always be remembered.

The reason behind his deteriorating health is still unknown, but his passing has reminded us of the importance of good health. It is essential to take care of our physical and mental well-being to lead a happy and fulfilling life.

Gyamar Padang will always be remembered as a brave whistleblower who stood up against corruption and injustice. He will continue to inspire many young people to work towards a better future for their state and country.

