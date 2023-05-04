Dead – Death – Obituary News : APPSC whistleblower Gyamar Padang’s death sparks tributes

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gyamar Padang Health Issues: What Happened?

Recently, the news about Gyamar Padang, a young whistleblower who was well-known for his work at the notorious Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), has been going viral on the internet. Many people are eager to know about the reason behind his death, which was very shocking for everyone.

Gyamar Padang Death Cause

Gyamar Padang registered for the APPSC test on August 29, 2022, and filed an FIR at the Itanagar Police station, claiming that the exam questions had been leaked. On September 10, 2022, the Itanagar Police also filed an FIR and began an inquiry in response to Padang’s allegation. Later, the investigation was given to the Police’s special investigation unit.

However, Gyamar Padang passed away after experiencing a health problem, and it was reported that he had a disease. He passed away on April 3, 2023, as his health was getting worse. According to reports, Padang was checked into the southern city’s Asian Institution of Gastroenterology Hospital, but the medical staff was unable to save him.

More information about Padang’s health situation is still unknown because no media outlet has reported on it. However, after reading through numerous online posts, we learned that Padang’s health was deteriorating, and he required a liver transplant. Prior to his death, Padang spent the final nine days on a medical ventilator.

Tributes to Gyamar Padang

Gyamar Padang was well-liked, and his works were admired by many, so it’s no surprise that his passing has devastated many people in the region. People have taken to social media to pay their respects to him.

“Brother Gyamar Padang deserves to be remembered in a fitting manner,” someone wrote. “In the nation’s capital, he should be honored with a statue of integrity.

Several well-known people have also expressed their condolences and knowledge of Gyamar’s passing. “I’m deeply shocked to hear news of the tragic death of Gyamar Padang, the whistleblower APPSC paper leakage scam,” wrote MP Kiren Rijiju. “The young people of the State will continue to be inspired by his outlook and dedication to a better future for Arunachal Pradesh. His untimely passing has severely devastated the entire State. I offer his family my sincere sympathies and offer up prayers for his soul in heaven.”

Conclusion

Gyamar Padang’s passing has left a void in the hearts of many people in the region. He was a young, dedicated whistleblower who was committed to fighting corruption and promoting transparency in the system. His legacy will live on, and he will always be remembered as a hero who stood up for what was right.

