Dead – Death – Obituary News : Arab Israelis Fatally Shot at Car Wash

Five Arab Israelis shot dead at car wash in country’s north

Five Arab Israelis were shot dead at a car wash in the country’s north on Thursday, police said, amid the worst crime wave in years to hit the minority. The shooting brought the number of Arab Israelis killed this year to 96.

Response from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s internal security agency Shin Bet would now help the police to tackle rampant criminal activity in the community.

Details of the shooting

Police said the shootings took place at Yafia, an Arab village just west of Nazareth, and a statement said forces were searching the area for suspects. Speaking from the scene of the killings, police spokesman Eli Levy told public broadcaster Kan that “one person or more” opened fire at a group of men at a car wash. A separate police official said the incident was most likely part of a gang war.

Local council head’s response

Maher Khaliliya, head of the Yafia local council, called the shooting a “massacre,” accusing police of responsibility due to lax enforcement. He told AFP he had no information about the background of the shooting, but said his town was “standing with the families of the victims as one”.

The crime wave affecting the Arab minority

The shooting is part of a larger issue of a crime wave affecting the Arab minority in Israel. The community, which makes up around 20% of Israel’s population, has long complained of discrimination and neglect by the state. This has led to a sense of alienation and frustration, which some experts say has contributed to the rise in crime.

Efforts to tackle the issue

The Israeli government has been criticized for not doing enough to address the issue. In recent years, there have been calls for more resources to be allocated to Arab communities, as well as for greater police presence in these areas. However, some have argued that this is not enough, and that the root causes of the problem must be addressed.

Conclusion

The shooting at the car wash is a tragic reminder of the ongoing crime wave affecting the Arab minority in Israel. While efforts are being made to address the issue, more needs to be done to ensure that all citizens of Israel can live in safety and security.

News Source : AFP

Source Link :Five Arab Israelis shot dead at car wash/