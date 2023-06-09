Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Arab Israelis Killed in Car Wash Shooting”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Five Arab Israelis Shot Dead at Car Wash in Israel’s North

On June 8, 2023, five Arab Israelis were shot dead at a car wash in the village of Yafia, west of Nazareth, according to Israeli police. This shooting has brought the number of Arab Israelis killed this year to 96, amid the worst crime wave in years to hit the minority. The incident is believed to be part of a gang war, and police are searching the area for suspects. Experts say that Arab gangs have accumulated a large number of illegal weapons over the past two decades and are involved in various illegal activities, including drugs, arms and human trafficking, prostitution, extortion, and money laundering.

Arab Israelis, who are descendants of Palestinians who remained on their land after Israel’s creation in 1948, comprise about 20 percent of the country’s population. They have long complained of discrimination and police inaction against the violence and crime plaguing their communities. The Yafia shooting occurred just days after elected officials and representatives of the Arab minority protested in Jerusalem and called on the government to increase security.

In response to the shooting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel’s internal security agency, Shin Bet, would now help the police to tackle rampant criminal activity in the Arab Israeli community. Netanyahu said he was “determined to stop this chain of murders” and would reinforce the police’s efforts with the help of Shin Bet. The internal security agency typically does not investigate criminal activity.

Earlier on June 8, a 30-year-old man and a three-year-old girl were wounded in a separate shooting in Kafr Kanna, an Arab town north of Nazareth. The Yafia shooting occurred as a police helicopter was above the town searching for those behind the Kafr Kanna attack. Two masked men on motorcycles arrived and used automatic rifles to kill the men at the car wash.

Maher Khaliliya, head of the Yafia local council, called the shooting a “massacre” and accused the police of being responsible due to lax enforcement. He stated that he had no information about the background of the shooting but said his town was “standing with the families of the victims as one.”

The Israeli government’s response to the rising crime wave in the Arab Israeli community has been criticized by Arab lawmakers and human rights activists, who argue that it does not address the root causes of the problem, such as poverty, unemployment, and discrimination. Some have also pointed out that the Israeli government has long used the threat of Arab violence to justify its policies of occupation and oppression against Palestinians.

The ongoing violence and crime wave in the Arab Israeli community highlight the deep-seated social and political issues that continue to plague Israel’s Arab population. While the government’s efforts to increase security and combat criminal activity may provide some short-term relief, a long-term solution will require addressing the underlying issues of poverty, unemployment, and discrimination that have fueled this cycle of violence and despair.

News Source : Agence France-Presse

Source Link :Five Arab Israelis shot dead at car wash/