Dead – Death – Obituary News : Arach-Amoko, Supreme Court Judge, Passes at 69

Breaking News: Justice Stella Arach-Amoko of the Supreme Court Passes Away

On Saturday, the Judiciary officials announced the death of Justice Stella Arach-Amoko of the Supreme Court. The esteemed jurist passed away at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala at around 4 am. Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera expressed his condolences to the family of Justice Arach-Amoko, the Judiciary, the legal fraternity, the country, and the East African region as a whole. Justice Buteera added that the Judiciary has lost an extraordinary champion of justice.

Justice Arach-Amoko has been serving as a Justice of the Supreme Court since her appointment in 2013. She joined the Judiciary in 1997 as a judge of the High Court and was later elevated to Justice of the Court of Appeal in 2010. Her death comes only six months after the demise of another judge of the same court, Justice Rubby Opio Aweri. At the time of her passing, Justice Arach-Amoko was in charge of the Supreme Court, being one of the most senior judges on the bench.

Who Was Justice Stella Arach-Amoko?

Justice Stella Arach-Amoko was a renowned jurist who served in the Attorney General’s chambers from 1979 until 1997. She rose from a state attorney to commissioner for civil litigation during her time there. In 1997, Justice Arach-Amoko was appointed as a High Court judge, a position she held until 2010.

Justice Arach-Amoko also served at the East African Court of Justice from 2006 to 2008 as a judge and from 2008 to 2013 as Deputy Principal Judge of the First Instance Division. In 2010, she was among the candidates considered by the Judicial Services Commission for appointment as Chief Justice of Uganda.

From April 15, 2018, to April 14, 2020, Justice Arach-Amoko was the Chairperson of the nine-member Management Committee of Uganda’s Law Development Centre. In 2010, she was appointed to the Court of Appeal of Uganda.

Throughout her career on the bench, Justice Arach-Amoko handled many election-related cases, including the 2021 presidential petition in which she was part of the majority justices who upheld President Museveni’s victory against his main challenger, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

Tributes Pour in for Justice Stella Arach-Amoko

Following the announcement of her passing, tributes poured in for Justice Stella Arach-Amoko from various quarters. President Yoweri Museveni expressed his sadness over her death, describing her as a dedicated and hardworking judge who contributed greatly to the development of Uganda’s legal system.

The Uganda Law Society also issued a statement expressing its deep sadness at the loss of Justice Arach-Amoko. The society described her as a fearless and principled judge who always upheld the rule of law and the principles of justice.

The Chief Justice of Uganda, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, also expressed his condolences to the family of Justice Arach-Amoko and the Judiciary. He described her as a trailblazer who inspired many young lawyers to pursue a career in the legal profession.

Conclusion

The passing of Justice Stella Arach-Amoko of the Supreme Court is a great loss to the Judiciary, the legal fraternity, and the country as a whole. Her legacy as a champion of justice and a principled jurist will live on, inspiring future generations of lawyers and judges. The Judiciary and the country will forever remember her contribution to the development of Uganda’s legal system. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

News Source : Anthony Wesaka

Source Link :Supreme Court judge, Arach-Amoko dies at 69/