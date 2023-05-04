Dead – Death – Obituary News : Aram Koltookian, CEO of KZ Recreational Vehicles, Passes Away Unexpectedly

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Aram Koltookian Obituary – Death: KZ Recreational Vehicles President and CEO, Aram Koltookian Dies Unexpectedly

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that THOR Industries officials announce the passing of KZ Recreational Vehicles President & CEO Aram Koltookian. Aram passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday.

Aram’s Love for Family

The release went on to say that Aram loved his family with all of his heart. His wife and two sons are left behind. It is impossible to express the loss caused by his demise.

Aram’s Career in the RV Industry

Aram has worked as a leader in the RV industry for many years. He began on his father’s dealership lot and went on to hold the positions of general manager at Keystone, executive vice president at Dutchmen, and finally president and CEO of KZ.

His outstanding work ethic and capacity for coming up with original answers to problems were crucial in advancing the company. Aram was passionate about giving families the chance to make lifelong experiences.

Aram was certainly one of a kind because of his dedication over a long period of time to KZ, THOR, the company’s dealer partners, and owners.

Condolences and Prayers

Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being. Please accept our condolences, and may our prayers help comfort you. Please accept our heartfelt condolences.

Feel free to drop condolence messages and prayers for the family and friends of the deceased, as it will go a very long way at this difficult time of theirs.

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :KZ Recreational Vehicles President and CEO, Aram Koltookian Dies Unexpectedly – TOP INFO GUIDE/