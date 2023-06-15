Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Are you on the Rossie die-hard list?”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Meet the Die-Hard Rossies: Roscommon’s Biggest Supporters
When it comes to sporting events, there’s nothing like the energy and enthusiasm of die-hard fans. In Roscommon, there’s no shortage of dedicated supporters who show up game after game, rain or shine, to cheer on their team. We asked our readers to share who they think are Roscommon’s biggest supporters, and we were overwhelmed with the response.
The Rossie Die-Hard Crew
Here are just a few of the many devoted fans who were mentioned:
Paddy Joe Burke and Maura
From Sligo, Paddy Joe Burke and his wife Maura are known for their unwavering support of Roscommon. They’ve been following the team for years and are always in the stands, cheering on their favorite players.
The Keigher Family
The Keigher family is another group of dedicated supporters. They’re often seen at games, decked out in Roscommon colors and waving flags in support of their team.
Kevin Farrell, Seamus Conroy, and Pat McTiernan
Kevin Farrell, Seamus Conroy, and Pat McTiernan are three more fans who were mentioned by our readers. These die-hard Rossies can always be counted on to show up for the team and give them their all.
More Dedicated Supporters
Of course, there are many more fans who deserve recognition for their unwavering support of Roscommon. Here are just a few:
- Seamus Finan
- Bernadette Flynn
- Gerry Lyons
- Noreen Harrington
- Sinead Wall
- The Carrolls and Finnerans
- Lorraine Lynch and Jessica Lynch
- Deccie Walshe and Jeff Mullaney
- Tadhg Griffin and Anne King McDonagh
- Paul Thewliss and Bernadette Flynn
- Rosalind Flanagan and Mary McDonnell
- Kathy Fitzmaurice and Mickey Cull
- Christy Dolan
- The Taylor family
- Olivia Moffatt and Tom Callaghan
- The Carey family, Sean Collins, and the McCormacks
- G.Guihen and T&L Spellman
- Bill Kelly and Roz McDonnell
- Melissa McDermott
- John, Sarah, and Vincent Higgins
- John Duggan and Donal Farrell
- Sean Carley and John Lee
- Joseph Davis and Emma Corcoran
- Padraig Finan and Jack Finan
- Tracey Hough Connolly and her three boys
- Padraig Callaghan, Anne-Marie Crean Higgins, and Mary Flynn
- Rachel Doorly and Anthony Cahill
- John Walshe and Vincent Connell
- James Duffy and John McQuaid
- Elaine Kavanagh and Mary Kavanagh
- Bridgette Keane and Mary Winters
- Josie Lenehan and John Brady
- Shane Doolan and Joe Grady
- Patrick Doy and Mir Iam
- Ciaran Horohoe and Katie Monaghan
- Paddy Joe Burke and Christy Glynn
- Andy Quinn and Chris Regan
- Padraig Hanly and James Deane
- Tommy Egan and Anthony Jordan
- Lorraine Ni Bhraonain and Jimmy Nolan
- Miriam Conry and Fergal Conry
- Brian Keaveney and Patsy Tyrell
- Tommy Rock and James Hunter
- Emma Farrell and Sinead Carthy
- Jim McDermott and Thomas McDermott
- Gerry Kehoe and James Kilcoyne
- Ethan Kilcoyne and Alan Daly
- Joe McEvoy and Liam Melia
- Jack Heneghan and Jerome Kelly
- Danny Burke and Tommy Carty, and Nicola Carty
- The Bradys from Elphin and Ray Flanagan
These dedicated fans are just a few examples of the passionate support Roscommon receives from its community. Whether it’s a local game or a national tournament, Roscommon can always count on these die-hard Rossies to be there, cheering them on to victory.
Conclusion
It’s clear that Roscommon has no shortage of dedicated supporters. From Paddy Joe Burke and the Keigher family to the many others who were mentioned, these fans are the heart and soul of Roscommon sports. So the next time you’re at a game, take a look around and appreciate the energy and enthusiasm of these die-hard Rossies!
