Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Are you on the Rossie die-hard list?”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Meet the Die-Hard Rossies: Roscommon’s Biggest Supporters

When it comes to sporting events, there’s nothing like the energy and enthusiasm of die-hard fans. In Roscommon, there’s no shortage of dedicated supporters who show up game after game, rain or shine, to cheer on their team. We asked our readers to share who they think are Roscommon’s biggest supporters, and we were overwhelmed with the response.

The Rossie Die-Hard Crew

Here are just a few of the many devoted fans who were mentioned:

Paddy Joe Burke and Maura

From Sligo, Paddy Joe Burke and his wife Maura are known for their unwavering support of Roscommon. They’ve been following the team for years and are always in the stands, cheering on their favorite players.

The Keigher Family

The Keigher family is another group of dedicated supporters. They’re often seen at games, decked out in Roscommon colors and waving flags in support of their team.

Kevin Farrell, Seamus Conroy, and Pat McTiernan

Kevin Farrell, Seamus Conroy, and Pat McTiernan are three more fans who were mentioned by our readers. These die-hard Rossies can always be counted on to show up for the team and give them their all.

More Dedicated Supporters

Of course, there are many more fans who deserve recognition for their unwavering support of Roscommon. Here are just a few:

Seamus Finan

Bernadette Flynn

Gerry Lyons

Noreen Harrington

Sinead Wall

The Carrolls and Finnerans

Lorraine Lynch and Jessica Lynch

Deccie Walshe and Jeff Mullaney

Tadhg Griffin and Anne King McDonagh

Paul Thewliss and Bernadette Flynn

Rosalind Flanagan and Mary McDonnell

Kathy Fitzmaurice and Mickey Cull

Christy Dolan

The Taylor family

Olivia Moffatt and Tom Callaghan

The Carey family, Sean Collins, and the McCormacks

G.Guihen and T&L Spellman

Bill Kelly and Roz McDonnell

Melissa McDermott

John, Sarah, and Vincent Higgins

John Duggan and Donal Farrell

Sean Carley and John Lee

Joseph Davis and Emma Corcoran

Padraig Finan and Jack Finan

Tracey Hough Connolly and her three boys

Padraig Callaghan, Anne-Marie Crean Higgins, and Mary Flynn

Rachel Doorly and Anthony Cahill

John Walshe and Vincent Connell

James Duffy and John McQuaid

Elaine Kavanagh and Mary Kavanagh

Bridgette Keane and Mary Winters

Josie Lenehan and John Brady

Shane Doolan and Joe Grady

Patrick Doy and Mir Iam

Ciaran Horohoe and Katie Monaghan

Paddy Joe Burke and Christy Glynn

Andy Quinn and Chris Regan

Padraig Hanly and James Deane

Tommy Egan and Anthony Jordan

Lorraine Ni Bhraonain and Jimmy Nolan

Miriam Conry and Fergal Conry

Brian Keaveney and Patsy Tyrell

Tommy Rock and James Hunter

Emma Farrell and Sinead Carthy

Jim McDermott and Thomas McDermott

Gerry Kehoe and James Kilcoyne

Ethan Kilcoyne and Alan Daly

Joe McEvoy and Liam Melia

Jack Heneghan and Jerome Kelly

Danny Burke and Tommy Carty, and Nicola Carty

The Bradys from Elphin and Ray Flanagan

These dedicated fans are just a few examples of the passionate support Roscommon receives from its community. Whether it’s a local game or a national tournament, Roscommon can always count on these die-hard Rossies to be there, cheering them on to victory.

Conclusion

It’s clear that Roscommon has no shortage of dedicated supporters. From Paddy Joe Burke and the Keigher family to the many others who were mentioned, these fans are the heart and soul of Roscommon sports. So the next time you’re at a game, take a look around and appreciate the energy and enthusiasm of these die-hard Rossies!

Roscommon Herald news Rossie die-hards list Roscommon GAA updates Local sports in Roscommon Community events in Roscommon

News Source : Roscommon Herald

Source Link :Roscommon Herald — Did you make the Rossie die-hards list!/