Dead – Death – Obituary News : Areni Shahinian’s Death Cause

Areni Shahinian Passed Away: A Look into Her Life and Death

The news of Areni Shahinian’s passing has shocked many, leaving her family, friends, and loved ones in great pain. As a beloved member of the Chamlian Armenian School Class of 2005 alumni group, people are curious to know more about her life and the cause of her unexpected death.

Obituary: Areni Shahinian

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an online source revealed the heartbreaking news of the passing of the late Assistant District Attorney. Her death has caused immense pain to her close friends and family, who are mourning their loss. Many people on the internet have been showing support and expressing their grief over the family’s loss.

Areni Shahinian graduated from the Cardozo School of Law in 2017 with a degree in Juris Doctor. According to sources, she was a hard worker who left remarkable work behind and inspired many around her. She was excellent in both sports and academics.

Areni Shahinian Cause Of Death

Many people are curious to know about the cause of Areni Shahinian’s unexpected death. However, there has been little information disclosed regarding the circumstances surrounding her passing. Her loved ones and family members have chosen to keep the details private, and we need to respect their decision during this difficult time.

Areni Shahinian Biography – Explored

Areni Shahinian was an assistant district attorney at the Bronx County District Attorney’s Office in New York, United States. She had been associated with the office for more than five years and was a bright student from the Chamlian Armenian School Class of 2005. She was an exceptional athlete in both volleyball and basketball, earning the title of valedictorian in her graduating class.

She obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and a Juris Doctor degree from the Cardozo School of Law. Her sudden passing has left her family, friends, and loved ones in great pain.

Conclusion

As we mourn the loss of Areni Shahinian, we must remember to be respectful of her family’s privacy during this difficult time. She will always be remembered for her remarkable accomplishments and the positive impact she had on those around her.

