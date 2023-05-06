Dead – Death – Obituary News : Arhoolie Label Founder Chris Strachwitz Dies at 91

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Producer and Musicologist Chris Strachwitz Passes Away at 91

Chris Strachwitz, a renowned music producer, musicologist, and one of the most influential field recorders of his time, has passed away at the age of 91. Strachwitz, who was the founder of Arhoolie Records, died due to complications from congestive heart failure at an assisted living facility in Marin County, California on Friday.

Strachwitz was born in Silesia, now part of Poland, in 1931. His family moved to the United States in 1947, eventually settling in Santa Barbara, California. Strachwitz had a deep love for American music, especially blues, folk, and jazz. He was an intrepid field recorder who traveled to Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, among other states, to record little-known artists in their home environments, be it a dance hall, a front porch, a beer joint, or a backyard.

In 1960, Strachwitz founded Arhoolie Records, which would become one of the most influential independent record labels in the world. He recorded thousands of songs by regional performers and amassed an extraordinary American archive that became known and loved worldwide. His catalog included blues, Tejano, folk, jazz, gospel, and Zydeco, and he worked with Grammy winners Flaco Jimenez and Clifton Chenier, among others.

Strachwitz despised most commercial music, which he referred to as “mouse music,” but he had just enough success to keep Arhoolie going. He recorded an album in his living room for no charge by Berkeley-based folk performer Joe McDonald, who in turn granted publishing rights to Arhoolie. By 1969, McDonald was leading Country Joe McDonald and the Fish, and one song from the Arhoolie sessions, the anti-war anthem “I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-to-Die Rag,” was a highlight of the Woodstock festival and soundtrack.

Arhoolie releases were cherished by blues fans in England, including Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones. Strachwitz recorded more than a dozen songs by bluesman “Mississippi” Fred McDowell, including McDowell’s version of an old spiritual, “You Gotta Move.” The Stones sang a few lines from it during the 1970 documentary “Gimme Shelter” and recorded a cover that appeared on their acclaimed 1971 album “Sticky Fingers.” Strachwitz prevailed over the resistance of the band’s lawyers and ensured that royalties were given to McDowell, who was dying of cancer.

In 1993, Arhoolie was boosted again when country star Alan Jackson had a hit with “Mercury Blues,” a song co-written and first performed by K.C. Douglas for the label.

Strachwitz’s contributions to American music were recognized with numerous awards and honors, including a Grammy Trustee Award in 2016, a lifetime achievement award from the Blues Symposium, and induction as a non-performing member of the Blues Hall of Fame. In 1995, he established the Arhoolie Foundation to “document, preserve, present and disseminate authentic traditional and regional vernacular music,” with advisers including Bob Dylan, Bonnie Raitt, and Linda Ronstadt.

The ripple effect of Chris Strachwitz in the world of music is immeasurable in preserving this music,” Raitt, a longtime friend, said in a 2019 podcast.

Strachwitz is survived by his wife, Sandra, and their two children, Adam and Rachel. His legacy will continue to inspire and influence generations to come.

News Source : HILLEL ITALIE

Source Link :Chris Strachwitz, founded Arhoolie label, dies age 91/