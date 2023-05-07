Dead – Death – Obituary News : Arhoolie Records Founder Chris Strachwitz Dies at 91

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Music Researcher and Founder of Arhoolie Records, Chris Strachwitz, Passes Away at 91

Chris Strachwitz, a renowned musicologist and the founder of Arhoolie Records, passed away on May 5, 2023, at the age of 91. He died peacefully at his home in Marin County, surrounded by his loved ones. The cause of death was complications due to congestive heart disease. Strachwitz was a dedicated researcher and preservationist of authentic American roots music, and his contributions are widely recognized in the music industry.

Strachwitz was born in Germany in 1931 and immigrated to the United States with his family when he was a teenager. He fell in love with the raw rhythms, melodies, and passion of American roots music and made it his life’s mission to document and preserve their songs. After serving in the U.S. Army, Strachwitz settled in the Bay Area and learned the essentials of recording music. He founded Arhoolie Records in 1960, and the label’s first release was a field recording from rural Texas bluesman Mance Lipscomb, titled “Texas Sharecropper and Songster.”

Over the years, Strachwitz traveled extensively throughout the United States, recording musicians in their natural environments. He recorded musicians from various genres, including blues, Tex-Mex, Latin, Cajun, and Creole. Strachwitz also reissued music by musicians whose original labels had gone out of business, preserving valuable recordings from artists like Big Joe Turner, one of the founding fathers of rock ‘n’ roll.

In addition to being a music researcher, Strachwitz was also a savvy businessman. In 1995, he created the nonprofit Arhoolie Foundation to oversee his music interests. The foundation’s advisory board includes renowned musicians like T Bone Burnett, Bob Dylan, Tom Waits, and Bonnie Raitt. The foundation has also hosted a number of concerts and awards shows in the Bay Area over the years.

In 2016, Strachwitz sold Arhoolie Records and its holdings, including some 350 recordings, to Smithsonian Folkways, the nonprofit record label of the Smithsonian Institution. He told the news media at the time that the move was intended to preserve his life’s work well into the future.

Strachwitz’s contributions to the music industry are widely recognized and appreciated. He was at the forefront of nearly all the roots revivals over the last 60 years, including blues, zydeco, Cajun, Norteño, and Tejano music. His drive to document traditional music helped introduce the nation to its diverse musical heritage. He had the foresight to save music that might have otherwise been lost to obscurity and played a role in strengthening cultural traditions through his records, films, and most recently the Arhoolie Foundation.

The Arhoolie Foundation said a “public celebration” of Strachwitz’s life will be scheduled in the near future. Today, we’re thinking of all that Chris brought to our lives and the lives of the musicians and fans with whom he shared his passion.

News Source : Randy McMullen

Source Link :East Bay’s Arhoolie Records founder Chris Strachwitz dies at age 91/