Dead – Death – Obituary News : Arhoolie Records Founder Dies at 91

Chris Strachwitz: Remembering the Legendary Musicologist and Arhoolie Records Founder

The music industry has lost a legendary figure in the person of Chris Strachwitz, who passed away on May 5, 2023, at the age of 91. Strachwitz was a renowned musicologist, preservationist, and founder of Arhoolie Records, a label that played a critical role in preserving and popularizing American root music.

Strachwitz’s contributions to the music industry are immeasurable. He dedicated his life to preserving traditional music and fighting for royalties and recognition for its artists. His work in archiving and reissuing music from root musicians has been instrumental in keeping the American archive alive and accessible to global audiences.

Strachwitz’s Early Career

Chris Strachwitz started his career in the music industry after World War II, inspired by Moses Asch’s Folkways label. He began his journey by working on local radio and live performances while attending the University of California at Berkeley. After serving in the military for two years, he taught high school for two years before focusing on his passion for music.

Arhoolie Records

In 1960, Strachwitz founded Arhoolie Records, a label that would become a home for American root music. He started archiving and reissuing music recorded by root musicians, including Big Mama Thornton, Mance Lipscomb, and Lightnin’ Hopkins, among others. The label was instrumental in bringing the music of Cajun, zydeco, blues, Norteño, and Tejano artists to a wider audience.

Arhoolie Records reached new heights in 1993 when country star Alan Jackson dropped his hit, “Mercury Blues,” co-written by KC Douglas, who first performed the song for Arhoolie Records. The label’s influence on the music industry cannot be overstated.

Chris Strachwitz’s Contributions to the Music Industry

Chris Strachwitz’s contributions to the music industry earned him several accolades before his death. He received a lifetime achievement award from the Blues Symposium and the Recording member. He was also inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame as a non-performing member.

Strachwitz’s legacy as a preservationist and musicologist will live on, as his work has been instrumental in keeping alive the American archive. He was at the forefront of nearly all the roots revivals over the last 60 years, and his contributions to the music industry will be remembered for generations to come.

Chris Strachwitz’s Death

Chris Strachwitz passed away peacefully at his Marin County home, surrounded by his friends and family. His cause of death was congestive heart failure, according to Billboard. The Arhoolie Foundation shared the news on Twitter and released an official statement, saying, “Over his 91 years, Chris captured the music that represents the best ‘down home music’ the world has to offer.”

New Orleans Jazz Fest honored Strachwitz for his contributions in preserving Cajun and creole music, just hours before his passing.

Final Thoughts

Chris Strachwitz was a legendary figure in the music industry, and his contributions to preserving American root music will never be forgotten. His work at Arhoolie Records has been critical in keeping the American archive alive and accessible to global audiences. Strachwitz’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of musicians, preservationists, and music lovers around the world. Rest in peace, Chris Strachwitz.

News Source : Music Times

Source Link :Arhoolie Records Founder Chris Stratchwitz Dead at 91; Cause of Death Confirmed/