Dead – Death – Obituary News : Arhoolie Records Founder Passes Away at 91

Chris Strachwitz, Music Preservationist and Arhoolie Records Founder, Dies at 91

Chris Strachwitz, a music producer, musicologist, and founder of Arhoolie Records, passed away at the age of 91. Strachwitz was a champion of American music and traveled to different states to record little-known artists in their natural environments. He amassed a vast catalog of blues, Tejano, folk, jazz, gospel, and Zydeco, with Grammy winners Flaco Jimenez and Clifton Chenier among those who later attracted wider followings. Strachwitz received a lifetime achievement award from the Blues Symposium and was inducted as a non-performing member of the Blues Hall of Fame.

Early Life

Count Christian Alexander Maria Strachwitz was born in the German region of Silesia, now part of Poland, to wealthy farm owners. His family moved to the United States in 1947, eventually settling in Santa Barbara, California. Strachwitz had already been exposed to swing overseas through Armed Forces Radio and became a jazz fan after seeing the movie New Orleans, a 1947 musical featuring Louis Armstrong and Billie Holiday. He also felt a strong kinship with country and other forms of “hillbilly music.”

Arhoolie Records

Strachwitz founded Arhoolie Records in 1960 and traveled to Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, among other states, on a mission to record little-known artists in their home environments, be it a dance hall, a front porch, a beer joint, or a backyard. His recordings were cherished by blues fans in England, including Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones. Arhoolie releases were also used in movies and documentaries, and his recordings inspired many musicians.

Strachwitz despised most commercial music, but he did have just enough success to keep Arhoolie going. In the mid-1960s, he recorded an album in his living room for no charge by Berkeley-based folk performer Joe McDonald, who in turn granted publishing rights to Arhoolie. By 1969, McDonald was leading Country Joe McDonald and the Fish, and one song from the Arhoolie sessions, the anti-war anthem “I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-to-Die Rag,” was a highlight of the Woodstock festival and soundtrack.

Legacy

Strachwitz received a Grammy Trustee Award in 2016 for his contributions to American music. In 1995, he established the Arhoolie Foundation to “document, preserve, present and disseminate authentic traditional and regional vernacular music,” with advisers including Bob Dylan, Bonnie Raitt, and Linda Ronstadt. In 2016, Strachwitz sold his majority interest in the record label to Smithsonian Folkways Recordings, part of the national museum in Washington.

“The ripple effect of Chris Strachwitz in the world of is immeasurable in preserving this music,” Raitt, a longtime friend, told the podcast The Kitchen Sisters Present in 2019.

Strachwitz’s legacy lives on through the countless recordings he made and the musicians he inspired. He will be remembered as a true champion of American music and a tireless preservationist.

