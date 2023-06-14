Dead – Death – Obituary News : Arkansas football commit Dion Stutts, 18, dies in ATV accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

University of Arkansas Football Commit Dion Stutts Passes Away Following Tragic ATV Accident

On June 13, 2023, the sports world was rocked by the news that Dion Stutts, an 18-year-old college football commit, had tragically passed away. The Memphis University School star athlete had committed to the University of Arkansas for the 2024 season, but his promising future was cut short by an ATV accident on his farm in Batesville, Mississippi.

Two-Sport Star

Stutts was a standout athlete at Memphis University School, where he excelled in both football and wrestling. He was a three-star defensive lineman and a four-star wrestler, showcasing his incredible strength and agility on the field and on the mat. Despite scholarship offers from bigger programs such as Texas A&M, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Louisville, and Tulane, Stutts committed to the Razorbacks in March 2023. He was ranked 82nd at his position in the 2024 class.

A Great Young Man

Stutts was not only a talented athlete, but he was also a great young man, according to his MSU football coach Bobby Alston. “Our hearts are broken for the family. Dion was such a great young man,” Alston said. “He had a smile that warmed your heart when you had a chance to be around him.” Alston added that they would miss Stutts’ smile and wonderful personality, and they were praying for his family during this difficult time.

A Tragic Loss

Stutts’ passing is a tragic loss for the University of Arkansas football program and the sports world as a whole. He had a promising future ahead of him, both on and off the field. The news of his passing has left many in shock and disbelief, as the young athlete had so much potential and talent. But his legacy will live on, as he will always be remembered as a great athlete and a great young man.

Final Thoughts

The sports world mourns the loss of Dion Stutts, a talented athlete and a great young man. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time. Stutts’ passing is a reminder to cherish every moment and to never take life for granted. Rest in peace, Dion Stutts.

News Source : By Patrick Djordjevic For Dailymail.Com

Source Link : University of Arkansas college football commit 'Dion Stutts, 18, has passed away after ATV accident