Dead – Death – Obituary News : Arraignment for Daniel Penny in New York Subway Death

The Case of Daniel Penny: A US Marine Veteran Charged with Second-Degree Homicide for Choking Homeless Street Artist Jordan Neely on a New York Subway Train

Earlier this month, Daniel Penny, a US Marine veteran, surrendered to authorities after being charged with second-degree homicide for choking homeless street artist Jordan Neely on a New York subway train. Penny was released after surrendering and waived his accusations. Manhattan prosecutors and defense agreed on bail, including a $100,000 cash insurance company bond. However, Neely’s family wants stiffer charges, with their attorneys believing the conviction should be for murder because it was intentional.

Neely’s Death and the Aftermath

Penny restrained 30-year-old Neely on a Manhattan subway after he cried he was hungry, thirsty, and had nothing to live for. Hospitalized Neely died, and the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide. However, the criminal justice system will determine intent and culpability, according to a spokesperson. Penny’s lawyers believe he will be “fully absolved of any wrongdoing,” and he is addressing the case “with the sort of integrity and honor that is characteristic of who he is” and “of his honorable service,” according to his attorney Thomas Kenniff.

Mayor Adams praised Alvin Bragg’s investigation, saying that the DA’s investigation into Jordan Neely’s death was thorough. “I have utmost faith in the judicial process, and now justice can move forward against Daniel Penny,” Adams said Friday. Protests over Neely’s death have highlighted homelessness and mental illness in America.

Neely’s History with Mental Health and Homelessness

Since 2007, when his 14-year-old mother was murdered, Michael Jackson impersonator Neely has struggled with mental health, according to his family’s attorney Donte Mills. His friend Moses Harper also told CNN that his mother’s horrific murder and suitcase discoveries upset him. Mills stated that his family supported him through his demons and early misfortune. Before his death, CNN reported that Neely was on an NYC Department of Homeless Services “Top 50” list of homeless people with substantial needs. The source said the list is kept private so outreach organizations may find them and notify the city’s homeless services department. The insider said the agency focuses on discovering and aiding list members.

Penny’s Defense and the Alleged Threats from Neely

Penny is a Marine veteran, according to police and the military, and was a Camp Lejeune sergeant from 2017 to 2021. His lawyers said that Neely “aggressively threatened” passengers, and Penny and others “acted to protect themselves.” Penny never intended to harm Mr. Neely, according to his attorneys. However, Penny’s “indifference” upsets Neely’s family. “He knew nothing about Jordan’s history when he intentionally wrapped his arms around Jordan’s neck, and squeezed and kept squeezing,” the family’s counsel said.

Conclusion

The case of Daniel Penny and Jordan Neely highlights the complex issues of mental health, homelessness, and violence in America. While Penny’s lawyers argue that he never intended harm, the Neely family and their attorneys believe that his actions were intentional and should result in murder charges. As the criminal justice system moves forward, both sides will present their evidence and arguments, and justice will be served.

